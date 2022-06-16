Leading integrated risk management technology provider receives 95% satisfaction rate in employee survey

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it earned Great Place to Work Certification in the UK by Great Place to Work. The certification is based solely on feedback from Riskonnect employees through the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey, which measures employee experience, satisfaction, and engagement.

"This certification is direct evidence of the hard work we've put in to make Riskonnect a people-first organization," said Riskonnect's Chief Human Resource Officer Kevin Crow. "According to the Great Place to Work survey, 95% of our employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome, which is a major accomplishment. We are honored to have been recognized by Great Place to Work and look forward to continuing our commitment to building a workplace culture that employees love."

This achievement comes weeks after being named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For by the U.S. National Association for Business Resources in Atlanta and Chicago for the fourth year in a row. Riskonnect was also honored as one of Business Insurance's 2021 Best Places to Work in Insurance.

The Great Place to Work certification is awarded to organizations with more than 10 employees who receive an overall Trust Index result of 65% or higher. The certification process inspects the current state of a workplace's culture and provides a resource for companies to further measure, understand, and develop office culture. Upon receiving this certification, Riskonnect is now eligible for Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces lists.

Please see here for more information on Riskonnect and current employment opportunities

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 1,300 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 700 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

