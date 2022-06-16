Dental clinic Rident and Ridental dental laboratory join Adria Dental Group, the largest dental group in Croatia and the region

ZAGREB, Croatia, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After last year's investments in Zagreb based dental clinic Arena, Solin based dental clinic Salona Dental and dental lab Vladimir Tešija, Adria Dental Group's growth continues with investment in Rident, the largest clinic in Croatia with clinics in Rijeka and Porec, and Ridental d.o.o. dental laboratory, the largest dental laboratory in Croatia.

With this investment, Adria Dental Group becomes the largest dental group in the region, with more than 350 employees, more than 60 surgeries, and over 140 dental professionals, with annual revenues of over EUR 25 million. The group consists of 4 clinics and 4 laboratories (Zagreb, Solin, Rijeka, and Porec), with additional regional expansion planned by the end of the year.

"We are pleased that Rident recognized our vision of development and decided to become part of Adria Dental Group. Joining forces will enable additional investments in the development of our Group's operations, including access to technologies and equipment that dictate new trends in dental services," said Igor Cicak, President and CEO of PCP and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Adria Dental Group.

Rident was founded 19 years ago by Dr. Željko Miljanic, a frontrunner of modern dentistry in Croatia, focused on top quality and service. Rident has been the leading dental clinic in Croatia for years in terms of both the number of patients and the number of procedures.

"We are proud that the largest clinic in the region has joined Adria Dental Group, making the group stronger for another outstanding clinic, all with the aim of providing our patients with the highest level of quality and service, with a team of leading experts and cutting-edge technology. We strongly believe that our patients will continue to recognize this," said Gordan Muškic, President of the Management Board of Adria Dental Group.

"I am delighted that our clinic, with an outstanding team of dental professionals, is becoming part of Adria Dental Group. Joining ADG will enable us to further strengthen our market position and continue the development path of both our clinic and the employees. Strong focus on patients, employees and quality has enabled us to become one of the best and most recognized dental clinics in Croatia, which was recognized by ADG, as well", emphasized Dr. Željko Miljanic, Rident's founder.

Provectus Capital Partners (PCP), an investment firm based in Zagreb, has established ASEF SCSp, the largest private equity fund from the Adria region, which owns the majority of the shares in Adria Dental Group.

