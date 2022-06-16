NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Mini OMXS30 Futures - Introduction of additional series (suspended for trading) (187/22)

As of July 4, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce additional series of the Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts. Please note that the additional series initially are for reference data purpose only and for that reason they will not be admitted to trading (i.e. they will be suspended for trading) until the respective series normally would have been admitted and available for trading with a term of 3 months, in accordance with the Quotation List. The following series will be introduced and initially suspended for trading: S30MIN2J (expiry Oct 2022) S30MIN2K (expiry Nov 2022) S30MIN2L (expiry Dec 2022) S30MIN3A (expiry Jan 2023) S30MIN3B (expiry Feb 2023) S30MIN3C (expiry Mar 2023) S30MIN3D (expiry Apr 2023) S30MIN3E (expiry May 2023) S30MIN3F (expiry June 2023) S30MIN3G (expiry July 2023) S30MIN3H (expiry Aug 2023) S30MIN3I (expiry Sept 2023) For contact details please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074869