Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.06.2022 | 10:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Mini OMXS30 Futures - Introduction of additional series (suspended for trading) (187/22)

As of July 4, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce additional series
of the Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts. Please note that the additional series
initially are for reference data purpose only and for that reason they will not
be admitted to trading (i.e. they will be suspended for trading) until the
respective series normally would have been admitted and available for trading
with a term of 3 months, in accordance with the Quotation List. 

The following series will be introduced and initially suspended for trading:

S30MIN2J (expiry Oct 2022)

S30MIN2K (expiry Nov 2022)

S30MIN2L (expiry Dec 2022)

S30MIN3A (expiry Jan 2023)

S30MIN3B (expiry Feb 2023)

S30MIN3C (expiry Mar 2023)

S30MIN3D (expiry Apr 2023)

S30MIN3E (expiry May 2023)

S30MIN3F (expiry June 2023)

S30MIN3G (expiry July 2023)

S30MIN3H (expiry Aug 2023)

S30MIN3I (expiry Sept 2023)

For contact details please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074869
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.