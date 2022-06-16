Supply chain visibility leader builds on local momentum with new offices and veteran hires as European customers turn to digitisation

Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites today announces it has outpaced its annual growth targets in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) markets. The company achieved 148% growth in shipments over the last 12 months, exceeding its target projections of 100% growth. The number of customers tracking loads with FourKites in EMEA has grown by 59% in the last 12 months, while the number of carriers tracking shipments has grown by 55% in the same period.

"Over the last year, we've invested heavily in Europe in our team, our partners, our products and our customers. Today's complex supply chains require global, end-to-end visibility, and the region is vital to global trade," says FourKites CEO and founder, Mathew Elenjickal. "We're seeing that investment reflected by our accelerated growth metrics over the last year."

Some of FourKites' most recent customer additions include Barilla Group, Beyond Meat, Cardinal Health, Haworth, LyondellBasell, McCain Foods, Roehm, Rove Concepts and Yamaha Motors.

Local investment pays off

In January 2022, FourKites acquired German supply chain visibility provider NIC-place, the market leader in supply chain visibility software solutions specifically designed for transport companies, carriers and logistics service providers. The acquisition created the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe, serving global shippers with the most comprehensive end-to-end global supply chain visibility platform.

In addition, over the last few months, FourKites has been investing in its local teams with seasoned industry veterans to build the infrastructure needed to support its growing European network. Recent senior-level hires include Katja van Trigt, Senior Director Talent Development EMEA, who comes to FourKites with an enviable record having worked at American Express, Bausch Lomb and Infoblox.

Jeroen Peijnenburg, Enterprise Account Director, Southern Europe, will lead FourKites' supply chain visibility operations across the region. He has worked for many years in leadership positions within global, asset-owning carriers and logistics service providers.

Nicu Ciontea, Carrier Manager, based in Amsterdam, will increase carrier support across Europe. Until recently, Nicu led the carrier sales team at CH Robinson in Amsterdam.

Nicholas Mellings, Enterprise Account Director EMEA will lead FourKites' UK Sales team. Nicholas brings with him 30 years of experience in the transport and logistics industry, the last five of which were spent working for Transporeon.

New offices

FourKites has also been growing its European presence with new offices. The company has opened a larger European headquarters in Amsterdam; a new office in Munich serving the pivotal German market; and an increased presence in Poland to serve the Eastern European carrier market.

"To support our growing network of European shippers and carriers, we have taken the steps necessary to ensure that we have a strong local presence, with highly specialised knowledge of the European market," says Elenjickal. Elenjickal himself is currently touring in Europe, visiting the new offices, meeting face to face with customers, and personally welcoming FourKites' new supply chain experts brought onboard to fuel organic growth.

"Europe is rapidly seizing the benefits of supply chain visibility," he adds. "European businesses are finding that FourKites' approach is a natural fit with their current needs, and that synergy is what's creating more transparency, collaboration and resilience in global supply chains."

"Digitisation is an important step in Dow's journey toward the implementation of an end-to-end supply chain visibility strategy," says Kevin Nielen, Logistics Leader, Dow Chemical. "Our strategic partnership with FourKites enables us to digitise and move away from a manual way of working to an integrated technology platform workflow."

FourKites Europe in numbers

Top five countries by load volume: Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and Italy.

148% growth in EMEA shipments over the last 12 months

59% growth in the number of customers tracking loads in EMEA over the last 12 months

55% growth in the number of carriers tracking shipments in EMEA over the last 12 months

2.4 billion km tracked in EMEA in the last 12 months

Ports: Over the last 12 months, FourKites saw a 15% growth in the number of ports tracked in EMEA. We now cover 295 ports in the region.

Over the last 12 months, FourKites saw a 92% growth in the number of facilities tracked in EMEA. We now cover 134,000 facilities in the region.

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching more than 200 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

