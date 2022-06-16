The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has suspended the electricity wholesale spot market in all five of the participating National Electricity Market states, as it claims it has become "impossible" to operate.From pv magazine Australia AEMO suspended the spot market on June 15 from 2.05 p.m. (AEST) in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. The moves follow weeks of soaring prices, as price caps went into effect and generators withdrew massive amounts of capacity, plunging the national grid into mayhem. It is the first time such a measure has been deployed ...

