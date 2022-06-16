Along with AES 256-bit encryption, MoneyMutual also uses the services of TrustedSite to scan its site daily for security risks.

Glendale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - As per the Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households, 40% of Americans are unable to come up with $400 in an emergency. To help the general public in such urgent situations, MoneyMutual has created a platform where borrowers can connect with the lenders in a safe and secure manner. To ensure its client's safety, it uses AES-256 bit encryption to protect all data. It also uses TrustedSite to scan its site for any security risks or threats.

About AES-256 Bit Encryption

The technique of concealing plaintext data using the AES algorithm and a 256-bit AES key length is known as 256-bit AES encryption. Furthermore, 256 bits is the longest and mathematically most difficult AES key length. Since AES is also the most difficult to crack, AES became effective as a U.S. federal government standard on May 26, 2002, after approval by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce (source). Currently, Federal government departments and agencies, non-government entities, commercial businesses, and organizations use AES encryption to secure their sensitive information.

About TrustedSite

TrustedSite provides cybersecurity solutions to assist businesses in protecting their customers' data and gaining visitor trust. TrustedSite certifications are earned by maintaining high website security and ethical business practices.

MoneyMutual is a TrustedSite verified platform.

About MoneyMutual

MoneyMutual is a free online marketplace that connects lenders and borrowers. It was founded in 2010. Its USP lies in providing the funds in less than 24 hours to its customers securely and quickly.

Since its inception in 2010, the marketplace has already served more than two million people. MoneyMutual is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance. MoneyMutual is based out of Las Vegas, NV, and is trusted by over 2,000,000 customers.

