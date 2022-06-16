Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop"!
WKN: A1W438 ISIN: GB00B7Z0Q502 Ticker-Symbol: TUN 
Frankfurt
16.06.22
08:05 Uhr
0,620 Euro
+0,005
+0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP
CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP LTD0,024-22,95 %
CIFI HOLDINGS GROUP CO LTD0,402-1,47 %
ELIA GROUP SA/NV131,20-2,31 %
FIGENE CAPITAL SA0,0420,00 %
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD13,000-2,88 %
HIBERNIA REIT PLC1,5840,00 %
LI NING CO LTD8,069+1,47 %
TUNGSTEN CORPORATION PLC0,620+0,81 %
YPSOMED HOLDING AG123,20-0,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.