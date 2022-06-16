



Alexandria, Egypt /Duisburg, Germany, June 16, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) signed a full turnkey contract with leading Egyptian O&G Company Alexandria National Refining & Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC) to provide advanced hydrogen fuel conversion technology solutions, supporting the company to achieve its decarbonization goals. The solution will be installed at the ARNPC refinery plant in Alexandria, which provides 30% of Egypt's gasoline supply for domestic consumption.Under the terms of the contract, Mitsubishi Power will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of fuel conversion solutions for the existing 100 ton/hour boiler, enabling it to fire up to 100% hydrogen by the end of 2023. This includes the installation of state-of-the-art hydrogen burner technology and advanced control solution to ensure efficient and safe operations.Commenting on the agreement, Salah Gaber, Chairman & CEO of ANRPC, said: "We are thrilled to partner with world technology leader Mitsubishi Power on innovative fuel conversion solutions that will help us to achieve our commercial goals while reducing our carbon footprint by 22,000 tons annually. Modernizing existing conventional boilers by enabling fuel conversion is a practical and important milestone to enable Egypt to deliver on its ambitious energy efficiency and decarbonization goals under the national Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy. We look forward to working together with Mitsubishi Power to achieve all milestones and deliver the project on schedule."Falk Hoffmeister, Head of Service at Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH, said: "We are proud to partner with Egypt's leading O&G refinery ANRPC, providing them with our groundbreaking hydrogen fuel conversion technology solutions, which will enable ANRPC to lower its CO2 emissions. The addition of hydrogen, considered to be the fuel of the future to ANRPC's fuel mix will deliver the flexibility they need to support them in achieving cost efficiencies. This latest contract is part of our continued commitment at Mitsubishi Power to develop technologies that convert existing thermal power systems to hydrogen and thus support our customers in the region to achieve their decarbonization goals."Khalid Salem, President, Middle East and North Africa at Mitsubishi Power said, "The ANRPC hydrogen fuel conversion project is a landmark project for Egypt's energy industry and we are honored to partner with O&G leader ANRPC to help them fulfill the country's ambition to become a low carbon energy leader. In the lead up to COP27, the ANRPC project is especially significant as it reflects Egypt's commitment to the development of a national hydrogen industry. At Mitsubishi Power, we will continue to work with our partners in Egypt and across the Middle East and North Africa to help them achieve decarbonization and deliver a sustainable future for the region."ANRPC, which was established in 1999, is the leading refining company in Egypt working under the umbrella of Egyptian general petroleum corporation (EGPC).Mitsubishi Power's hydrogen firing technology enables thermal power systems owners to decarbonize their existing plants with minimal modifications. This is part of Mitsubishi Power's mission to work with customers to create a sustainable roadmap to reduce CO2 emissions.About Mitsubishi Power in Europe, Middle East and AfricaMitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), with a large presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This includes centres of excellence in Germany, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, besides vast customer support capabilities in many countries across the region. Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensures the delivery of reliable power. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines, including hydrogen-fuelled gas turbines and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and an experienced services business with an extensive reach across the entire region. Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers, Mitsubishi Power's TOMONI intelligent solutions leverages advanced analytics, adaptive control technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make power plants smarter, lowering emissions, increasing flexibility and supporting decarbonization.For more information, please visit: https://power.mhi.com/regions/emea/PRESS CONTACT:Claudia WedemannMitsubishi Power Europe GmbHTel.: +49 203 8038 1368Email: c_wedemann@eumhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.