The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and MSD GCC Sign Declaration of Collaboration to Support Healthcare Advancement and Innovation in Abu Dhabi

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and MSD GCC, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, have today signed a declaration of collaboration. The agreement, which was signed by both parties at the BIO International Convention in San Diego, US, outlines key areas within which the two entities will work together to support the healthcare advancement and innovation in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration is in alignment with Abu Dhabi's on-going efforts to position itself as a global leader in life sciences and an incubator for healthcare innovation.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research Centre and Innovation, at the DoH, said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation of the regional healthcare ecosystem by leveraging sciences and technology, reinforcing its position as a global leader in life sciences and an incubator for healthcare innovation. DoH is always keen to collaborate with organisations that share our high ambitions for the Abu Dhabi Healthcare sector. We have made great strides in recent years to establish a strong and cohesive healthcare sector with a clear vision."

The first area for collaboration will look at clinical research in advanced therapeutics, with an emphasis on the use of real-world evidence to address local and global health needs and improve outcomes. Collaborating to develop educational and capability-building programmes aims to support clinical workforce talent development. This will include continued medical education programmes for healthcare professionals, as well as training in clinical research, advanced technologies and innovation. The third area for collaboration will focus on increasing the use of innovative technological and digital health solutions to provide the highest outcome of quality care.

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director for MSD in the GCC, said: "The DoH has established one of the most innovative and sustainable healthcare systems in the world. This is, in part, thanks to its early adoption of advanced technology to move the healthcare sector forward, as well as its understanding of the need to foster innovation within research and development to deliver medical breakthroughs. We are very proud to join hands with DoH at the BIO Convention in this collaboration."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840248/DoH_Abu_Dhabi_MoU_MSD_GCC.jpg