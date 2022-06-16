Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8Q ISIN: US58933Y1055 Ticker-Symbol: 6MK 
Tradegate
16.06.22
11:42 Uhr
80,40 Euro
-0,60
-0,74 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,5080,9012:05
80,5080,9012:01
PR Newswire
16.06.2022 | 11:10
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and MSD GCC Sign Declaration of Collaboration to Support Healthcare Advancement and Innovation in Abu Dhabi

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and MSD GCC, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, have today signed a declaration of collaboration. The agreement, which was signed by both parties at the BIO International Convention in San Diego, US, outlines key areas within which the two entities will work together to support the healthcare advancement and innovation in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration is in alignment with Abu Dhabi's on-going efforts to position itself as a global leader in life sciences and an incubator for healthcare innovation.

From right to left: Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), Laurel Vogelsang, Global Public Policy - International Government Affairs, MSD, Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director for MSD in the GCC

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research Centre and Innovation, at the DoH, said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation of the regional healthcare ecosystem by leveraging sciences and technology, reinforcing its position as a global leader in life sciences and an incubator for healthcare innovation. DoH is always keen to collaborate with organisations that share our high ambitions for the Abu Dhabi Healthcare sector. We have made great strides in recent years to establish a strong and cohesive healthcare sector with a clear vision."

The first area for collaboration will look at clinical research in advanced therapeutics, with an emphasis on the use of real-world evidence to address local and global health needs and improve outcomes. Collaborating to develop educational and capability-building programmes aims to support clinical workforce talent development. This will include continued medical education programmes for healthcare professionals, as well as training in clinical research, advanced technologies and innovation. The third area for collaboration will focus on increasing the use of innovative technological and digital health solutions to provide the highest outcome of quality care.

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director for MSD in the GCC, said: "The DoH has established one of the most innovative and sustainable healthcare systems in the world. This is, in part, thanks to its early adoption of advanced technology to move the healthcare sector forward, as well as its understanding of the need to foster innovation within research and development to deliver medical breakthroughs. We are very proud to join hands with DoH at the BIO Convention in this collaboration."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840248/DoH_Abu_Dhabi_MoU_MSD_GCC.jpg

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.