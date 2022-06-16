Move supports the company's multi-year growth trajectory to expand operations and further increase Asian representation in the West

Studio has started hiring designers and creative apprenticeships in the UK

Company's new office space is located in Shoreditch, London and will also function as a meetup and events space for UK partners

Social Impact-focused design studio, Hello Colour, announced today its relocation of corporate headquarters from Hong Kong, CN to London, UK, effective immediately.

Hello Colour Founder and Creative Director, Sravya Attaluri speaks to a group of attendees at the "Journey to Self" Exhibition in Hong Kong. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hello Colour is a creative design lab built by people of color using a multidisciplinary approach including brand strategy, illustration and design to amplify social impact initiatives. The company aims to take an active role in addressing societal issues such as mental health support, gender sensitivity and racial diversity, by seeking to change perceptions and initiate healthy dialogue through artistic initiatives.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence in the UK and make it our official global headquarters," said Sravya Attaluri, Founder and Creative Director of Hello Colour. "The Queensbury Group has provided tremendous guidance during this transition, and we are honored to be endorsed as a new, innovative, and viable business idea. Making this move will improve our relationships with key UK-based partners while providing an exceptional work environment for our employees."

London has already been a key location for the company having previously worked with organizations such as Clear Channel, Plan International UK, and Our Streets Now. Additionally, Sravya has been acting Creative Director of Our Streets Now for the past two years and led the art direction for their advertising campaign "Crime Not Compliment" to make public sexual harassment a crime in the UK.

"Sravya is a brilliant artist and a powerful asset to the Our Streets Now community as our Creative Director over the past two years," commented Gemma Tutton, Co-Founder of Our Streets Now. "Hello Colour has been a great partner to collaborate with on our public sexual harassment campaigns and produces amazing, emotion provoking artwork. We look forward to Hello Colour's continued support and are confident the expansion will create more opportunities for important social impact campaigns in the UK."

Hello Colour is committed to working with organizations with ESG initiatives and making creative services more widely accessible to underrepresented groups and organizations. The company has implemented processes to collaborate with small businesses and charities while still paying a fair wage to their creative talent by developing a sliding pay scale.

The Queensbury Group recently awarded founder Sravya Attaluri the UK Innovator Visa to make Hello Colour's expansion possible.

"We are delighted that Hello Colour has decided to make the UK its new corporate home," said Richard Naylor, Managing Partner of Queensbury. "London's reputation as a multicultural hub ripe with creative talent makes it the perfect launching pad for an innovative concept like Hello Colour. The company is primed to make a major impact on ESG initiatives in the UK, making it a business we are proud to endorse and look forward to supporting Hello Colour's growth over the next few years."

Hello Colour plans to make hires over the next few months with a focus on creative roles. The new Hello Colour corporate offices will also service as a meetup and events space for local UK partners.

To learn more about Hello Colour, please visit hellocolour.com.

About Hello Colour

Hello Colour is a multidisciplinary design studio built by people of color using brand strategy, storytelling and design to drive social impact. Demonstrating inclusivity and diversity is no longer an option but a requirement in the marketing world and Hello Colour is committed to working with organizations with ESG initiatives that otherwise would not have access to design studio services due to lack of knowledge, societal stigma, prejudice, and culture misrepresentations in the media. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and London. For more information, visit hellocolour.com.

