Vodori, Inc.: Vodori Announces Expansion in Europe to Meet the Growing Demand for Modern Life Science Software Worldwide

UK commercial partnership will drive expanded sales and service of Vodori's software platform across the European market

CHICAGO and LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that streamlines and automates how life science companies deliver critical content to key audiences, today announced its expansion into Europe in response to market demand through its long-term partnership with 3SIX Health. The newly-appointed UK team of highly experienced life science and health-tech professionals now provide dedicated resources for Vodori's growing European base of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics customers.

Ross Grey, Co-Founder and Director of 3SIX Health, serves as Vodori's Commercial Director of UK/EU and brings over 15 years of experience within the pharmaceutical and life science industry, holding a number of director level commercial roles. Grey comments "Driving the Vodori European expansion enables us to increase market access to this innovative MLR system that will fundamentally increase collaboration and accelerate growth for life science companies."

Flynn Pharma is already a UK based customer of Vodori. James Leighton-Scott, Chief Medical Officer explains "Review and certification of promotional materials within a pharmaceutical company is a critical process. I have used several such systems throughout my career and Vodori's Pepper Flow has been the best I have encountered. Great news that Vodori is expanding operations in Europe; the team's extensive industry experience will no doubt make the operation very successful."

"We see a genuine opportunity for Vodori to expand into local markets and provide innovative software solutions to customers whose options were previously limited," says Dr. Joe DiCapite, Co-Founder and Director of 3SIX Health and Vodori's Director of Strategy of UK/EU.

"I am delighted to appoint a team of experienced individuals who will propel our momentum throughout Europe," says Scott Rovegno, Vodori Founder and CEO. "This commercial partnership will provide immense value through the team's rich backgrounds, extensive MLR review experience, and wealth of commercial expertise in the European market."

About Vodori

Vodori is transforming lives by empowering life science companies to bring vital drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic solutions to market faster. Vodori's Pepper Cloud Product Suite streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences including patients, healthcare providers, and key opinion leaders. It is one connected platform that modernizes content review, sales and MSL enablement, and delivers timely analytics to optimize essential processes. For more information, visit vodori.com.

About 3SIX Health

3SIX Health is a UK based healthcare company with one vision: to simplify healthcare. 3SIX was launched through the belief that navigating healthcare can be unnecessarily complex and a strong desire to reduce this complexity. Using experience working in science, business, pharmaceuticals and disruptive technology, 3SIX provides bespoke solutions to exceed customer needs. For more information, visit 3SIXhealth.co.uk.

