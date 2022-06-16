Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Keith Boyle, P.Eng., MBA as Fremont Gold Project Director effective immediately.

Mr. Boyle is a mining engineer with over 37 years of international mining experience including 14 years as a Chief Operating Officer for junior mining companies where he has successfully led these organizations through the stages of feasibility, mine development, and successful operations while increasing and upgrading mineral resources, optimizing efficiencies, and increasing net present value. In his early career, Mr. Boyle held progressive positions with Cominco Ltd (now Teck), Aur Resources Inc., Placer Dome Ltd., Inco Ltd., and Dynatec Corp., before assuming his senior executive positions. Mr. Boyle's specific focus will be on bringing the Company's advanced-stage flagship Fremont Gold Project through to production.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler President and CEO of the Company stated, "We are extremely pleased to have Keith Boyle spearheading the development of Fremont towards production. His considerable North American and international experience successfully guiding the development of mining projects through to operations includes the United States most particularly. We have enjoyed working together in the past and look forward to successfully collaborating again."

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Voting Results

Stratabound is also providing results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 15, 2022 in Toronto. A total of 90,857,450 common shares representing 51.23% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted for the meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of the seven Company-nominated Directors as follows: R. Kim Tyler, Scott Rasenberg, Hashim Ahmed, Gary Nassif, Chad Tappendorf, Jonathan Hill, and Ron Tomlinson. Shareholders also voted for the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, and for the approval of the Company's stock option plan.

Stratabound to Participate in the Mining Investment Event in Quebec City

Stratabound will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I Mining Investment Conference to be held on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada. Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Investors are urged to sign up in advance of THE Event in order to take part.

Full details regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found at: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/.

THE Event will showcase the best of Canadian mining to a global audience and will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. Select invitations have been sent to investors and once registered, they may commence booking private one-on-one meetings via MeetMax with participating companies. Scheduled keynotes and panels at THE Event include:

ABOUT STRATABOUND

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company that is developing its advanced-stage flagship Fremont Gold Project in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. The Project includes the Pine Tree/Josephine Deposit hosting an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of 526,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au in the Indicated, plus 452,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.29 g/t Au in the Inferred Mineral Resource categories, respectively1). Additionally, Fremont also hosts three undeveloped gold occurrences across four kilometres of strike along the prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt.

The Company is also advancing its pipeline of other early-stage gold exploration projects including the Golden Culvert, YT and McIntyre Brook, NB in Canada. Additionally, the Company holds two other projects both of which feature NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates. These include a significant land position in the Bathurst camp of New Brunswick including the Captain Cobalt-Copper-Gold Deposit.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents and technical information of this news release.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.com or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com

