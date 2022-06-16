Talkdesk helps Spanish hospitality and travel pioneer chart a course to digital transformation

Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been chosen by Barceló Hotel Group to provide a cloud-based destination to centralize the hospitality brand's contact center operations and improve customer experience (CX) for their clients.

Barceló Hotel Group is the hotel division of the Barceló Group, a Spanish tourism leader. Founded in 1931 by Simón Barceló, the hospitality company has continued to flourish under the leadership of three generations of the Barceló family. Barceló Hotel Group manages 60,000 guest rooms in more than 270 four- and five-star urban and leisure hotel properties across 24 countries. Their company philosophy of "forward hoteligence" inspires the brand to continue elevating the benchmark for guest experience earning them recognition as one of the 30 largest hotel brands in the world.

Talkdesk CX Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience solution, helped Barceló achieve digital transformation within their contact center. The flexibility and scalability of the Talkdesk platform eased the brand through a critical pivot from geographically siloed contact centers to one centralized virtual hub for managing all customer interactions. Previously, Barceló Hotel Group contact center agents working from various locations across the globe were only able to focus on customer inquiries within their own geographic areas. With the Talkdesk solution, every Barceló Hotel Group agent can assist any customer at any time. Talkdesk for Salesforce provides agents with real-time access to key customer details, ensuring guest needs are anticipated and met. Individual agents can also access all of their communication channels, tools, and customer data on a single screen, resulting in streamlined workflows and increased efficiency. AI-powered features like Talkdesk Interaction Analytics and Talkdesk QM Assist offer valuable, real-time coaching opportunities to help agents mine every interaction for the customer insights that lead to outstanding guest experiences.

"The Barceló commitment to excellent guest service is one of the main strategic objectives of the company. It's not just our vocation, it's the passion that drives us forward," said Iñigo Onieva, global digital business director, Barceló Hotel Group. "We also believe that delivering excellent guest experiences, and offering additional value during the reservation process through our contact centers, begins with giving our employees access to the best tools integrated into an omnichannel experience with Barceló.com. The Talkdesk solution presents our contact center agents with a simpler way to leverage complex data and provide a more personalized, seamless guest experience before, during, and after staying at any one of the hotels managed by Barceló Hotel Group."

"In hospitality and tourism, the customer journey extends beyond those moments spent enjoying five-star hotel accommodation. The brands who strive to also provide five-star guest experiences from first inquiry to those thoughtful post-visit touchpoints will be recognised as pioneers in the quest for guest loyalty," said Kathie Johnson, chief marketing officer, Talkdesk. "With the Talkdesk solution, Barceló agents will have the capabilities and support needed to guide guests on that complete journey. We're proud to partner with Barceló in achieving their customer experience goals."

Additional Resources

See Talkdesk recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Hear from customers about why they selected Talkdesk CX Cloud and the difference it has made in their contact centers

Social Networks

Web: https://www.talkdesk.com/customer-community/

Blog: https://www.talkdesk.com/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Talkdesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talkdesk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Talkdesk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Talkdesk/

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutionsoptimize our customers' most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement by them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005115/en/

Contacts:

EMEA

Samantha Cupples

samantha.cupples@talkdesk.com