MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, June 16
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0005790059
Issuer Name
JOHN MENZIES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
09-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.890949
|5.138112
|9.029061
|8301538
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|2.657576
|5.359727
|8.017303
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0005790059
|3577433
|3.890949
|Sub Total 8.A
|3577433
|3.890949%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|29/06/2022
|29/06/2022
|Cash
|130095
|0.141496
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/08/2022
|02/08/2022
|Cash
|26001
|0.028280
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/08/2022
|05/08/2022
|Cash
|855000
|0.929930
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|08/08/2022
|08/08/2022
|Cash
|2322000
|2.525493
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/09/2022
|02/09/2022
|Cash
|65
|0.000071
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/11/2022
|02/11/2022
|Cash
|75
|0.000082
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/01/2023
|04/01/2023
|Cash
|765
|0.000832
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/02/2023
|02/02/2023
|Cash
|126
|0.000137
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/03/2023
|02/03/2023
|Cash
|135
|0.000147
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/03/2023
|30/03/2023
|Cash
|1192000
|1.296463
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/04/2023
|04/04/2023
|Cash
|1768
|0.001923
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/05/2023
|03/05/2023
|Cash
|171553
|0.186587
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/07/2023
|19/07/2023
|Cash
|24405
|0.026544
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/07/2023
|27/07/2023
|Cash
|117
|0.000127
|Sub Total 8.B2
|4724105
|5.138112%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|3.884869
|5.138112
|9.022981%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
15-Jun-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London