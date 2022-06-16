SafeTown, the award winning solution uses smart auto-detectors and advanced software to connect and optimize security operations to increase productivity

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - TraceSafe, Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, is proud to announce that its smart building solution, SafeTown, won the prestigious loT Award in the Real Estate Category at the recently announced 'Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards 2022'.





TraceSafe's APAC team receiving the IoT award for Real Estate at 2022 SBR Technology Excellence Award



The SBR Technology Excellence Awards is part of the regional Asian Technology Excellence Awards, now running in 50 countries. The Awards shine a spotlight on the technological innovations of Singapore-based companies that are embracing the ongoing digital revolution.

SafeTown by TraceSafe has been recognised for its ability to offer unprecedented connectivity and operational insights to large scale infrastructure projects across the world. The solution helps facility administrators and managers control their security operations through BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) devices, smart sensors and an advanced analytics dashboard.

"Technological excellence is at the heart of everything we do at TraceSafe, which makes this win a particularly special one. We believe in shared success, and this is absolutely a win for our customer, investors and employees," said Jasling Ong, Managing Director, TraceSafe APAC. "The award is a testimony to the innovative approach we took to develop SafeTown catering to large-scale real estate projects that are smart and sustainable. We look forward to creating more success with future projects in the region."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

About SBR Technology Excellence Awards

The SBR Technology Excellence Awards is the most prestigious awards programme for technological innovations, recognising exceptional companies in Singapore that are riding the digital disruption wave and leading the technological revolution and digital journeys of their respective industries. The SBR Technology Excellence Awards is part of the regional Asian Technology Excellence Awards now running in 50 countries. The awards programme is open to technology companies that pioneered ground-breaking IT products and solutions and organizations or companies from across different industries with innovative technology initiatives that made an impact on their businesses. For more information, visit Business Technology Awards.

