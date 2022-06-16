Cloudinary, the media experience cloud company that powers many of the world's top brands, today announced that award-winning UK villa holiday specialist, James Villa Holidays, has chosen its digital asset management (DAM) solution. The brand will rely on Cloudinary's DAM to establish a single source of truth for all its visual media assets, speed up time-to-market by automating complex aspects of its end-to-end photography workflow, and deliver an industry-leading customer experience.

When a group decides to go on a villa holiday, promotional and user-generated images and videos on the website are often the deciding factor. James Villa Holidays selected Cloudinary to dramatically improve its online customer experience by simplifying and automating all processes involved in transforming, optimising, and delivering images to any device, no matter where the user is engaged. James Villa Holidays is the latest travel and hospitality leader to adopt Cloudinary, joining Hilton, lastminute.com, Simplotel, trivago, and many others.

In need of a DAM that would help it modernise and take full advantage of all its visual media assets as new engagement opportunities emerge, James Villa Holidays selected Cloudinary for its ability to support the latest technology innovations and formats including video, drone footage, 360-degree floor plans and AI tagging.

Behind the scenes, Cloudinary is set to help everyone in James Villa Holidays' Digital Media Studio work together for better outcomes. As Peter Williams, Digital Studio Manager at James Villa Holidays, explains, "We chose Cloudinary, essentially, because it will help us get to market faster with new, visually engaging campaigns that are optimised for multiple platforms and that drive online conversions. Our marketing team is looking forward to a streamlined end-to-end digital media workflow that saves us considerable time and IT resources so that our people are freed up to focus on creativity."

"Travel companies have been blighted by the pandemic and now want to drive as much value from their visual media assets as possible as they head into a buoyant summer season," said Saranya Babu, CMO at Cloudinary. "Brands like James Villa Holidays know that beautiful, inspiring images and videos are crucial in attracting customers, creating a buzz, and 'sealing the deal' in this highly competitive market."

For more information about Cloudinary's Media Experience Cloud solutions, including its DAM, visit https://cloudinary.com/products/digital_asset_management.

About James Villa Holidays

As the UK's leading villa holiday company, James Villas has been providing villa holidays for over 35 years. Founded in 1984, and starting with just one villa, the villa specialist now has over 3000 quality properties in some of the best beach holiday destinations. From the Mediterranean to the USA, beachside to countryside. For more information, please visit www.jamesvillas.co.uk.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary's mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

