A study in 2019 by Acosta, a consumer research group, found that non-users who have yet to try CBD cite high cost, lack of clinical studies, and distrust in claims made in marketing as the primary reasons for waiting.

Although roughly a third of Americans say they are using or have used CBD in the survey, only 20% over 50 have even tried it. And despite the continued uptick in sales and an expected compound annual growth of 20% to 27% over the next several years, manufacturers marketing CBD products directly to consumers admit that usage must broaden beyond the 18-to-29 demographic for it to shake off the stigma of being a niche nutraceutical.

The key to winning over consumers and ensuring they keep coming back rests on delivering high quality and strong efficacy so users know the Cannabidiol is helping them, according to Melanie Kossan, founder and CEO of Stillwater Hemp, a Montana-based producer of organic, batch-produced CBD health and wellness products.





Collection of Tinctures from Stillwater Hemp

"We speak every day with people using CBD for a variety of reasons, ranging from better sleep, to reducing anxiety and alleviating joint pain," Kossan says. "The leading common denominator for them to use it daily and keep it on hand is that they can feel that it's working. Inferior products made from hemp seed oil, cheap ingredients, and that have little to no efficacy are discovered to be a waste of money and don't earn repeat purchases."

As an independent women-owned, family business in Montana without a multi-million dollar marketing budget, Kossan agrees with industry analysts who say that gaining consumer trust requires instilling a higher level of confidence in quality, purity, and efficacy. Although projections for the long-term prospects of the CBD market seem rosy, with forecasts of $8.2 billion in 2019 increasing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% to $19.1 billion by 2022, Kossan worries some who have been unhappy with previous purchases may be reluctant to try it again.

Many of her customers say they had given up on the benefits of CBD until they experienced Stillwater Hemp's high efficacy products which also contain a much greater percentage of CBD per volume than virtually every nationally advertised product and those typically sold at pharmacies. Kossan calls people who have finally been won over to the benefits of Cannabidiol "CBD second timers".

"Being that there are a wide spectrum of CBD options from hundreds of vendors, the confusion among consumers is understandable," she adds. "When confronted with choices which include tinctures, gummies, beverages, topicals, capsules, and other edibles, just figuring out what dosage is appropriate can be difficult due to not being familiar with how many milligrams of Cannabidiol are needed for efficacy or appropriate for the user. Educating first-time buyers is essential to earning their business and trust."

When launching Stillwater Hemp in 2017, Kossan says many prospective customers and retailers confused CBD with cannabis or were suspicious of how it might have unwanted side effects.

"People have to remember this was before the passage of the Farm Act in December 2018 which made Hemp production federally legal at the end of that year and led to 35 states allowing farmers to begin growing the following year," she says. "To reach out to the public with facts, Stillwater Hemp created an educational series called 'CBD School' which is being brought back to help people be informed shoppers and avoid wasting money on products which simply don't work, such as the hundreds of hemp seed oil tinctures on Amazon which do absolutely nothing."

As an example, Kossan cites the widespread availability of hemp seed oil-based products.

"Although ecommerce sites permit the advertising and sale of hemp seed oil because they don't fall under federal CBD jurisdiction, they effectively have zero Cannabidiol content and just a trace amount of vitamins and minerals," she laughs. "In other words, people are paying a premium for the approximate nutritional benefit of eating an apple, orange or banana."





Melanie Kossan, CEO of Stillwater Hemp

