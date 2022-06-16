Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Vision Lithium (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2), a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Yves Rougerie will be presenting at 1:20 PM ET on June 20th. Management from Vision Lithium will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

THE Event, Canada's First Tier I Mining Investment event, is committed to bringing a global audience to Québec to showcase the best of Canadian mining. THE Event will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/.

About Vision Lithium

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; the Cadillac Lithium property, Decelles lithium, Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, all located in Quebec; its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick and its St. Stephen nickel-copper-cobalt property in Southern New Brunswick.

About The Event Series

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/.

