Goodbody Health Inc.: Goodbody Health Granted Care Quality Commission Registration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its application for registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year, the Company has successfully passed the registration criteria and now provides all its testing services under the regulated activity diagnostic and screening procedures. CQC is the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

This enables our customers and other stakeholders to be confident that Goodbody will provide safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care, and can be reassured that the Company will be monitored and inspected to make sure that standards of quality and safety continue to be achieved. This in turn helps to drive customers into our network of clinics to benefit from our expanding range of products and services.

The Goodbody CQC registration demonstrates:

We comply with CQC regulatory standards which ensures our customers receive safe, caring, effective, responsive, and well-lead health services.

Our health services are high-quality, effective, compassionate, and delivered by competent and dedicated staff who are subject to a robust recruitment process and trained to the nationally recognised standard.

Our staff feel valued and secure, and our customers have the confidence in the health service provided to them or to their families.

Through the CQC registration, the Company ensures that Goodbody's competent and professional team are fit to provide and manage good quality health services that meet the needs of people and are authorised to do so.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "Achieving this registration is great news for Goodbody customers and stakeholders as it demonstrates Goodbody's commitment to providing the best quality products and services to its customers. It is a real milestone on the Company's journey to give customers confidence in the tests they are taking. There has never been a better time to take control of your current health and to 'Know More, Live Better'"

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to: the registration will help to drive customers into our network of clinics.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that the registration will enable customers and other stakeholders to be confident that Goodbody will provide safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care or that customers will be reassured knowing that that the Company will be monitored and inspected to make sure that standards of quality and safety continue to be achieved; achieving this registration demonstrates Goodbody's commitment to providing the best quality products and services to its customers; that the registration will give customers confidence in the tests they are taking; or that there has never been a better time to take control of one's current health.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705233/Goodbody-Health-Granted-Care-Quality-Commission-Registration