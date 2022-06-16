Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Grizzle is pleased to announce the live streaming of Grizzle Commodity Con on June 16th, beginning at 10AM EST.

Grizzle conferences are known for providing investors with unique access to a diverse range of leaders and innovators in the fastest growing sectors of the economy. Grizzle Cannabis Con and Grizzle Psychedelics Con are the largest investor-focused conferences in their respective industries and Grizzle Commodity Con is expected to be the biggest conference to date.

Commodity Con has put together a stellar lineup - live discussions with the top portfolio managers, strategists, and management teams in the industry. The conference will address all the key in-demand commodities of the current super cycle: natural gas, oil, copper, gold, silver, uranium, lithium, and vanadium.

Investors tune into Grizzle conferences for the unique market insights, lively discussion and entertainment. Grizzle has disrupted the status quote of boring broker conferences - streaming LIVE on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn, open to everyone - no logins or signups.

Portfolio Managers & Strategists

Harris "Kuppy" Kupperman - Kuppy's Event Driven Monitor / Praetorian Capital; Doomberg - Energy & Finance Substack Publication; Leigh Goehring & Adam Rozencwajg - Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Investors; and Thomas George & Scott Willis - Portfolio managers of the Grizzle Growth ETF (GRZZ).

Presenting Companies

David Smith, CFO - Agnico Eagle; Patrick Brindle, COO - Piedmont Lithium; Keith Neumeyer, CEO - First Majestic Silver; Alberto Arias, Non Executive Chairman - Largo; Shant Madian VP Capital Markets & David Gowland Director ESG - Crescent Point; David D'Onofrio, CEO - White Gold; Chris Jordaan, CEO - Superior Gold; Christiana Papadopoulos, Manager Investor Relations - Sierra Metals; Chris Timmins, President - Pegasus Resources; and Paul Gill, CEO - Pampa Metals.

For more information about the agenda, list of speakers, and live streaming links visit the conference landing page below:

GRIZZLE COMMODITY CON PAGE

About Grizzle

Grizzle is a media company and investment advisor focused on the most exciting emerging trends in money through the Grizzle Growth ETF (GRZZ). Grizzle's team of investors, portfolio managers, writers and influencers provide research and content to help you invest and grow your money smarter. Featured on CNBC, Fox Business and CBC, among others, Grizzle is bringing some much needed sizzle to the world of money. To learn more about our content and products visit www.grizzle.com or etf.grizzle.com. Connect with Grizzle on Youtube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

