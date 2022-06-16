ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Digital Announces the First Pet Store in the Metaverse

Klocked app to allow pets to join their owners on a run

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced the Klocked running app to feature the first Pet Store in the Metaverse. The new feature will allow runners to take their 3D pets for a run around their neighborhood in augmented reality and around the Metaverse in Klocked . Being the first Metaverse pet store that allows users to purchase and earn pets to take for a real-world walk or run, the pet store is simply named, The Pet Store. Three dog breeds will be available when the feature is released. Other types of dogs and other pets will be added to The Pet Store over time.

The Pet Store first opens in Klocked World on Avenue des Champs-Élysées in the 8th arrondissement of Paris in Place Concorde - near the start line of the Klocked Paris 10k. Purchases are available online and in the Klocked App . The Klocked Pet Store will also be available as a franchise and those interested can sign up for early access.

"We are excited to bring pets to the Metaverse for runners," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked. "Runners can run with their new pets in augmented reality and 3D, view them live, in replays, highlights, and just hang out at the start and finish lines too."

ePlay will officially launch The Pet Store at the 3rd annual Avenue Innovation Event on June 16, 2022 during a presentation from ePlay CEO, Trevor Doerksen, on Metaverse. The event celebrates innovations, leadership, and the new economy. Doerksen's session, from 1:40 to 2:30 PM, on Metaverse market, Metaverse marketing, Metaverse technology, and next steps in the Metaverse includes a question and answer session.

The company also announced today that Android development is well underway with major sections of the app, including The Pet Store, being complete. Testing with early access users is expected to begin soon.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the, award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

