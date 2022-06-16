Libro, an industry leader in online reservation management and diner engagement technologies, crushed its estimates for the first half of FY2022 with more than 350 new customers to further position the company for a record-breaking year. Libro's client base includes Tiramisu Bistro, Foodtastic franchise Bacaro Pizzeria,the Bâton Rouge steakhouse chain, and Ben Florentine operated by MTY Food Group. With the addition of the new locations, the Libro online reservation solution is utilized by over 2,500 locations throughout North America and Europe.

"2022 has proven to be a pivotal year for Libro as we see restaurants trying to put the pandemic behind them, and deal with the effects of inflation," says Lorne Schwartz, President of Libro. "We are helping merchants optimize guest counts and reduce no-shows, which positively impacts their bottom line. Our challenges now are to keep up with demand and continue offering excellent service."

In addition to expanding the client roster, Libro has more than doubled the number of company employees and has had more than 100% growth in its recurring revenues for the third year in a row. The company further leveraged its momentum by launching a Partner Program with Groupex Canada and Lightspeed,for both their Restaurant K L Series, being among the first to join.

While the pervasive model in the reservation space has restaurant owners paying to market to their own customers, restaurateurs using Libro own all their guest data. Libro's vision to provide merchants with the tools needed to market to their guests and bring them back into the restaurant time and time again will not only help manage reservations but increase sales as well.

"We're extremely excited about our new partnerships as well as the new product features rolling out later this year to help merchants increase their customer engagement and revenues," says Schwartz. "We've barely skimmed the surface of all the value-added possibilities we can offer and that's when the fun really begins."

About Libro

Libro is one of North America's leading online reservation management solutions providing restaurants with an affordable, fully branded solution to fill tables, manage reservations, reduce no-shows, engage customers, and elevate the overall guest experience. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform empowers restaurateurs to control the entire online reservation experience, retain all customer information, and eliminate pricey commission models that often come with third-party reservation sites. Headquartered in Montreal, the Libro reservation platform is utilized in over 2,500 locations across Canada, the United States, and Europe. For more information, visit www.librorez.com.

Contacts:

Abby Chitester, VP Marketing at Libro abby@librorez.com