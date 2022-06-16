Southern Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV; AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce that Paul Baay has agreed to join the Company's board of directors (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director, subject to the completion of customary due diligence required in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Baay previously acted as a special advisor to Southern, and brings over 25 years of experience leading oil and gas exploration and production companies to the Board.

All of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 2, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Mr. Baay has over 30 years of experience leading energy companies and is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchstone Exploration Inc., which he established in July 2010. Prior thereto, Mr. Baay was Managing Director of Abacus Energy, part of Abacus Private Equity from 2007 through 2010 and was a Senior Officer of True Energy Inc. from 2000 through 2007. From 2005 to 2012 he was the Chair of the Board of Directors of Vero Energy Inc. From 1998 to 2000 he was the Chair of the Board of Directors of Request Seismic Surveys Ltd. and served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Remington Energy Ltd. from 1991 to 1999.

Mr. Baay is a Director of the Board of Directors of Octavia Energy Corporation, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Art Gallery of Canada. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, with a BA in administrative and commercial studies.

All other items of business put forward to shareholders at yesterday's annual general and special meeting of shareholders were approved. For further details, please review the Information Circular under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Bruce Beynon, Non-Executive Chairman, commented:

"The Board and I are thrilled that Paul has agreed to join the Board as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Paul's experience across the oil and gas industry and capital markets has been of significant value in his role as an advisor to the Company and we look forward to working even closer with him in the near future.

This is an important period for our company, and we are pleased to be adding further expertise to our already strong board."

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

