Aiming firmly and honestly to go one step forward by watching the future, TGK GOLD (TGK) focuses on being a corporation that contributes to humanity. It brings blockchain technology into the gold mining market, and introduces gold consumers and enthusiasts to the TGK cryptocurrency. The TGK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TGK GOLD

TGK Gold LLC is an Alaska Marine Gold Mining Company located in Alaska Nome City. It has the right to operate the Gold Mine field 23,000 acres (93 million square meters) in the Nome City Ocean, licensed by the state of Alaska. The founder of TGK, which began in 2006, is said to be one of the most successful miners in the recent history of Nome City, Alaska. Based on his experience and expertise, TGK plans to become the most powerful of the top five mining operators in Alaska by 2025.

However, finding funding for a mining operation can be difficult, buying gold is expensive, and selling gold in small quantities is time consuming. To solve these existing issues in the industry, TGK Gold Coin, a company based in Singapore, issued cryptocurrency called TGK GOLD (TGK) on blockchain in partnership with TGK Gold LLC. The TGK coin will provide Alaska Nome City's TGK Gold LLC with expansion funds faster than other companies to increase the production of gold.

TGK GOLD (TGK) is a cryptocurrency for consumers and lovers of gold, it allows them to purchase gold within the amount of their own coin ownership. In addition, the company will use cryptocurrency to invest in stable gold and offer deep trust and supply schedules to consumers and enthusiasts who own gold with high prices at future asset values. For the TGK holders, it will provide them with a gold supply contract for physical delivery.

With TGK GOLD, gold buyers may purchase gold at a corresponding discount on delayed delivery if gold's supply and demand is delayed on a future date due to production schedules or device equipment issues (except for natural disasters and weather changes). They can also purchase gold directly from mining operations without the cost of bulk trading or transportation of gold, pay the supplier the average purchase cost of gold to purchase gold, and then receive it when the gold mining process is completed.

Furthermore, for those who own TGK GOLD coin and purchase gold, the gold miner will provide and track the overall gold production records, and supply large or small amounts of gold directly to consumers and enthusiasts without much time.

About TGK Token

TGK GOLD (TGK) token aims to benefit consumers and enthusiasts by expanding the gold mining and gold market for consumers and enthusiasts. Based on BRC-20, TGK has a total supply of 300 million (i.e.300,000,000) tokens.

The TGK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 17, 2022

