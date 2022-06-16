Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cannabis roll-up company and owner of multi-brand cannabis eCommerce and marketing company mellow, is pleased to announce it held a strategy session at its offices in Zurich with the entire global team from mellow. The goal of the meetings was to establish targets for the second half of the year, investigate new business opportunities, and finish the integration of the mellow team into the CBDD corporate structure. The acquisition remains on track for closing at the end of Q2.

"It was exciting to get the whole team together and discuss our goals and targets as a combined entity. The addition of mellow is already paying dividends with new customer leads. We look forward to sharing some more exciting news with you soon in the weeks ahead," said CEO Paul Gurney.

"The opportunity to sit around the table in Zurich with the full mellow and CBD of Denver teams was a fantastic kick-off to, what will be, an incredible journey of growth and international development. The level of energy was apparent as we all realised the unique position we are in to build upon our position as one of the leading companies in the European sector. We even left the day with new exciting strategic ideas which we will be bringing to market in the coming months. Always innovating!' said mellow Co-founder, James Storie-Pugh.

During the meetings, CBD of Denver set out three strategic priorities for the new combined company.

Expanding the mellow platform into other geographies. Mellow is the #1 CBD marketplace in the U.K. and the team is looking to leverage this experience and launch the brand into other attractive markets. The market for plant-based wellness continues to grow and our motto to bemoremellow continues to resonate with our customers.

Updating our corporate presence and harmonizing all of our social channels. The company has relaunched its corporate website www.cbdofdenver.com, which now includes recent interviews, stories about the industry, corporate blogs and presentations on the company.

Since the acquisition announcement a number of new business opportunities have come into the fold. The company has quickly investigated the potential and selected projects it sees as lower-risk and higher potential return. In some case, this will be taking the company into adjacent product categories which are highly complementary. CBD will announce these new ventures soon and provide more details on plans.

"The team is highly motivated for the rest of the year. Our corporate motto is to be nimble and move quickly on new opportunities. The plan for the second half potentially gives us another two to three revenue streams to complement our existing wholesale business," said Paul Gurney.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. owns 100% of Rockflowr a full-line Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. As a Cannabis Roll-Up company CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through the Rockflowr brand CBDD has been able to build a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

About Mellow

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets. Recently acquired by CBD of Denver, mellow is playing a key role in expanding the CBDD business revenue streams, as well as diversifying the brand portfolio, as part of a commercial roll-up strategy. With offices in the UK and Switzerland CBDD is able to offer and end-to-end service proposition for brands wanting to enter and/or operate across the UK / EU markets, including manufacturing, production, supply-chain, distribution, eCommerce and Marketing.

