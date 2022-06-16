Anzeige
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop"!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2022 | 14:05
The Metals Company Announces Key Event Schedule for June 2022

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022and riser system, as well as the release of its inaugural Impact Report, The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following virtual and in-person conferences being held by leading organizations in June 2022:

Conferences

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Battery Gigafactories USA 2022
Presentation: Friday, June 24, 2022, from 14:00-14:45 Eastern Time
Format: Panel discussion on nickel and cobalt, at the Hyatt Regency Washington On Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Speaker: Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer
Registration: Link

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada

Bank of America SmartMine 3.0 - The Innovators
Presentation: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Format: Panel discussion
Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Register: To sign up, please reach out to your Bank of America salesperson or the research team

Additional TMC & Industry Events

TMC NORI-D Offshore Engineering Stakeholder Webinar
Presentation: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 11:00-12:00 Eastern Time
Format: Virtual presentation and Q&A
Speakers: Jon Machin, Head of Offshore Development, The Metals Company
Registration: Link

The Wilson Center - Seabed Mining, International Law, and the United States
Presentation: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 14:00-15:15 Eastern Time
Format: Panel discussion
Speakers: Greg O'Brien, Senior Ocean Policy Advisor, Office of Ocean and Polar Affairs, U.S. Department of State; Michelle Michot Foss, Fellow in energy, minerals and materials, Rice University's Baker Institute; Commander Kirk Lippold, USN

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


