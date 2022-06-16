Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding Is Named One the Best Workplaces in New York in 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

This is RMF's first time being named to the prestigious list, coming in at No. 8 among the best small and medium companies to work for in New York state

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) today announced it has been honored by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine as one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York. The ranking is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In that survey, 95% of RMF's employees said RMF is a great place to work. This number is 38% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are honored to be named among Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York for 2022. As a company, we're committed to helping older Americans live the retirement lifestyle they imagined and deserve. Our ranking among this year's Best Workplaces in New York is a testament to the entire RMF community and their dedication to our clients and each other," says David Peskin, President of RMF.

RMF has a distributed workforce, with full-time remote employees as well as those with hybrid work schedules. To foster connectivity in the virtual world, RMF has implemented a variety of solutions, including an employee experience intranet site that promotes engagement and greater efficiency online for the company's 580-plus employees. The site is not only a place for sharing company news and important information, but it's also used to celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries and to announce promotions. The site also hosts several company clubs that encourage camaraderie and personal development outside of working hours.

RMF also promotes engagement among its distributed workforce through quarterly gifts, team building activities and opportunities for peer-to-peer recognition. The company sets the stage for transparent communication each quarter with its town hall meetings and opportunities for employee suggestions.

"At RMF, we strive to ensure that every team member feels as connected as they would in any in-person office environment. Our workforce community is stronger than ever, and as such, we are more effective in serving our clients, supporting our loan officers across the country and strengthening our relationships with industry stakeholders," adds Peskin.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion-and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

The Fortune winners list is generated by using proprietary technology, For All, provided by their partner, Great Place to Work. For All methodology evaluates and certifies thousands of companies in America's largest and ongoing workforce survey that includes qualitative and quantitative data from over 6.1 million employees. This data is based on feedback defined by the company's high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. In addition, companies provide organizational data like size, location, industry, demographics, roles, and levels.

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. RMIT is an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages. The relationship with Starwood Capital affords RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood Capital family of companies.

RMF is proud to continually earn high praise from their customers-receiving a 98% customer satisfaction1 rating; a4.7-star / Excellent score on Trustpilot;24.8 out of 5 stars on LendingTree;3 and anA+ rating with the Better Business Bureau4.

