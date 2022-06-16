Accelerant, the insurtech platform that empowers underwriters with superior risk exchange and data analytics, coupled with long-term capacity commitments, today announced a significant European expansion with the opening of its new EU headquarters in Brussels.

Brussels was selected for its geographic location in the heart of Europe, its strong workforce and its deep roots in insurance. Accelerant, which consistently earns AM Best's A- Excellent rating for its global work, has hired a team with further plans for growth in Belgium.

Founded in 2018, Accelerant specializes in serving a carefully selected and managed network of managing general agents (MGAs), which it calls Members. Accelerant Insurance Europe S.A. was formed in 2021 with the ability to trade across the UK and EU and is regulated by the National Bank of Belgium and regulated by the Financial Services and Markets Authority. It underwrites a range of non-life classes of insurance.

"Since we launched Accelerant in Europe, we've been blown away by demand for our unique combination of data-driven insight and long-term partnership," said Je? Radke, CEO of Accelerant. "We're thrilled to continue to expand in Europe and formally open our doors in Brussels, where we hope to continue to provide our Members with the transparent partnership they deserve in order to continue driving profitable growth."

Accelerant also serves members in the United States and has a reinsurance company in Bermuda. Together, Accelerant works with its Members to drive market-leading profitable growth, focusing on the small and medium-sized businesses that power our global economy and their niche insurance needs.

Accelerant's work is underpinned by its revolutionary InSightFull data platform, which helps Members better understand risk, benefit from insights, and handle operational and regulatory complexity.

