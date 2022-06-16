Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Further Expands Its Distribution Network in Southern Florida

Boutique Argentina Winery Continues Roll Out of Its Portfolio of Award-Winning Malbec Wines to New Retailers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / JUNE 16, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced the addition of Miami's Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, as well as Bunbury Restaurant, to the wine distribution network of Algodon Fine Wines.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill is a creation of the renowned Bromberg Brothers, Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg, and is nestled in the historic Plymouth Hotel at 336 21st St, Miami Beach. Bunbury Restaurant, located at 55 NE 14th Street, Miami, remains the highest rated Argentine restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 418 reviews on Yelp. Both restaurants are part of the distribution platform of Southern Glazer's Wines and Spirits' Signature Luxury Wine & Spirits, a division designed to introduce hand-picked and curated fine wines to their customer base.

"We're thrilled to announce this addition of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, as well as Bunbury Restaurant, to our ambassador initiative for Algodon's further wine distribution in southern Florida" said Scott Mathis, Algodon Fine Wine's CEO & Chairman. "The Global Wine Market is expected to be worth up to USD 599 Billion by 2028 by some estimates. And so, we are excited to see our network grow as our partners at Southern Glaziers continue to open the Florida wine market to Algodon. Looking ahead to q4 2022, we hope to launch a new "Gaucho" branded line, that may include a Malbec microvinified blend, and potentially a Gaucho chardonnay, both in limited production."

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and BunBury Wine Bar are the latest additions to the distinct network of Algodon Fine Wines retailers and distributors, including Southern Glaziers Wine & Spirits FL, Seaview Distribution NY, 3J Imports NJ, Vinporter E-Commerce, Sherry-Lehmann NY, Spec's TX, Le Boutellier CA, The Noble Grape IL, as well as Vivino E-Commerce.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand, by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonWines.com.ar

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

