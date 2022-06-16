BTIG Limited announced today that Christelle Girardie and Paras Shah have joined the firm's Fixed Income Credit team as Managing Directors. These hires further enhance BTIG's capabilities in Fixed Income Sales and Trading and demonstrate the continued growth of BTIG's fixed income platform.

Prior to BTIG, Ms. Girardie was a Managing Director within Distressed Sourcing and High Yield/Loan Sales at Seaport Global. Previously, she was an Executive Director within Global Loans Syndication Group at Credit Agricole CIB. Earlier in her career, she was the Head of Loan Distribution for France Benelux within Debt Finance and Advisory at HSBC France.

Mr. Shah was previously a Director and Head of EMEA High Yield Trading at Citigroup. Prior to that, he was a Director at HSBC in both High Yield and Sterling Credit Trading.

"Expanding our team in the region is important to our growth strategy and our quest to provide quality liquidity solutions for our global customer base," commented Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited. "We are excited to welcome Christelle and Paras and look forward to all of their future contributions."

BTIG's global fixed income credit platform focuses on sales, trading, sourcing and strategy for a wide range of credit products including bonds, leveraged loans, trade claims, reorg. equity, special situations and high-yield, distressed, convertible and private securities.

