Building on Abu Dhabi's advanced healthcare infrastructure, The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi collaborates with a leading healthcare company to boost health technology and clinical research

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of healthcare in the emirate, signed a Declaration of Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Middle East FZ-LLC to support Abu Dhabi's vision in developing a regional hub for clinical research and data generation. The new strategic collaboration seeks to bring innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions to the UAE and the MENA region as well as exchange knowledge and experiences across the healthcare sector.

Witnessed by HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the signing ceremony happened during the BIO International Convention 2022 which took place between June 13-16 in San Diego, California, U.S. The Declaration of Collaboration between the parties was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at DoH and Jamie Phares, Managing Director of Janssen GCC, one of the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson and Johnson.

An Abu Dhabi delegation is participating at the BIO International Convention 2022 to showcase the domestic growth and economic development of Abu Dhabi's biotechnology industry. Headed by HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi delegation comprised of government officials is visiting the United States of America this month to explore prospects of joint collaboration within the framework of healthcare at large and life science in specific.

Through these strategic collaborations, DoH and Johnson and Johnson Middle East, FZ LLC will explore key potential areas of interest to develop short and long-term projects in the generation of Data and Real-World Evidence (RWE). Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to establish the strength and sustainability of the healthcare sector as well as provide quality care to patients.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "We are pleased with all that we have achieved during the Abu Dhabi Life Science Mission thus far. Our collaborations with leading healthcare companies echo Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to position itself as a leading life science destination as well as an incubator for innovation. Through our collaboration with Johnson Middle East, FZ LLC, we aim to further improve the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector as well as provide quality care to patients in Abu Dhabi and worldwide."

Powered by a solid infrastructure, and an advanced healthcare ecosystem, collaboration opportunities across the biopharmaceutical and healthcare value chain in Abu Dhabi continue to emerge because of the sector's robust growth potential. Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to explore the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector worldwide as well as provide quality care to patients.

A high-profile Abu Dhabi delegation arrived in the United States of America last week to explore prospects of joint collaboration within the framework of healthcare at large and life science in specific as part of the Abu Dhabi Life Science Mission.

The Abu Dhabi Life Science Mission to USA is expected to see meetings and agreement signings with leading partners to explore and activate collaborations in life science and real-world evidence, digital health, research and development, supply chain and many other areas. The visit aims to lay down sustainable mechanisms that empower the healthcare sector in both countries as well as showcase Abu Dhabi's distinguished healthcare ecosystem.

The Abu Dhabi delegation to the US witnessed the participation of ten key entities in the life science ecosystem in Abu Dhabi including the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADQ, Etihad Cargo, Khalifa University, Hayat-vax and Pure Health.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841530/The_Department_of_Health_Abu_Dhabi.jpg