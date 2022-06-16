airSlate Completes $51.5 Million Financing with G Squared, UiPath for $1.25B Valuation

New funds to expand automation capabilities and communities allowing users to get more productivity from their business documents and data

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / airSlate, a global leader in workflow automation solutions, announced today that it has completed a $51.5 million financing round led by venture capital firm G Squared, as well as announcing a strategic partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. The round values airSlate at $1.25 billion.

Established in 2008, airSlate serves over 100 million users with its award-winning document automation platform that spans electronic signature, PDF editing, document management, and no-code workflow automation solutions - signNow, pdfFiller, USLegal, and airSlate.

"We are delighted to join forces with G Squared and tap into their depth of experience working with companies that take on big challenges," shares Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder, airSlate. "Our focus on empowering anyone to automate their business processes, combined with airSlate's ability to scale efficiently, makes G Squared a great partner to help us expand our automation offerings beyond document workflows."

"airSlate's market-leading solutions enable businesses to drive digital transformation across core operations. The company's easy-to-use software and intuitive onboarding process allows companies to derive virtually immediate value from any of airSlate's four solutions, delivering efficiency and productivity gains aligned to structural changes in the modern workplace," said Spencer McLeod, Partner at G Squared. "We are delighted to support airSlate and its visionary management team in their aim to build the future of workplace productivity."

The airSlate funding round also includes a new strategic partnership with UiPath, including an investment from the newly launched UiPath Ventures initiative, providing capital and resources for airSlate to partner with UiPath and to support the UiPath vision of the fully automated enterprise.

"UiPath Ventures invests in companies that impact the world around us and further our purpose of accelerating human achievement. airSlate falls firmly into that category," said Vijay Khanna, Chief Corporate Development Officer at UiPath. "Borya's clear and ambitious vision for the company has helped drive impressive traction in a short period of time. We look forward to working together to harness the power of the UiPath platform and bring it to the millions of users and small businesses who rely on airSlate to keep their businesses running."

"Individuals are now empowered to find productivity that works best for them instead of waiting for their company to do it, and we are focused on building a comprehensive platform of solutions and communities that support it," states Shakhnovich. "The additional funds and strategic partnership allow airSlate to offer more workflow and automation solutions to even more people."

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its no-code business process automation and document management solutions. The company's PDF editing, e-signature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller,signNow, and USLegal make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products.

About G Squared

G Squared is a growth-stage venture capital fund manager that invests in today's most dynamic companies. G Squared partners with portfolio companies throughout their life cycles as a complete capital solutions provider, working to create value for companies, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. G Squared has invested in portfolio companies including 23andMe, Auto1, Blend, Bolt, Brex, Coursera, Fast, Flexport, Lemonade, Lyft, Palantir, Pinterest, Spotify, Toast, Turo, Uber, and WeFox. For more information, visit: https://gsquared.com/.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

