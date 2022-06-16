Phantom Fireworks Wants You to Care for Your Pets

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Phantom Fireworks, America's #1 consumer-based fireworks retailer, wants to express how important your pets are to us and understands how much they mean to you. The Fourth of July can be a stressful day for animals, so you must take special precautions to protect them. You must care for your pet's well-being when you use fireworks near them.

Phantom Fireworks carries different treatment options to help calm your pet; one calming aid has been created with Melatonin and another with CBD, both formulated for animals and created by Veterinarians. The highly effective treats have ingredients working together to help reduce any stress your animal may experience for the duration of fireworks shows that might be going on in your neighborhood. These calming aids work to relax your animal, encourage healthy sleep, and reduce any anxiety your pet may have from their surroundings.

The flashes and sounds from fireworks can be triggering for pets, so it is important to take steps to ensure the pets are in safe and comfortable situations. Keep your pets indoors in a room with the windows closed and curtains or blinds drawn. That will help protect against the noises and lights.

Have soothing music playing or turn on the TV to help distract your pet from any noises that might filter into the room. Put the animal in the room with the music or TV playing well before any fireworks are lit to acclimate the pet to the TV or music. This should acclimate the pets to some alternative sounds and distract them from the noise of the fireworks.

It will also help to have some of the pet's favorite treats and toys available to help keep them happy. One of the best things you could do is to be there to comfort and soothe your pet during the fireworks.

We believe that pets are the most special members of our families, and they deserve to be treated with care and understanding of their fears. Let's do our very best to make this Fourth of July enjoyable for every member of the family.

