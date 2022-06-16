Saturized brings key relationships and a proven track record in digital user experience and creative design with some of the world's best-known brands

Devtech, a global digital innovation services company, today announced the acquisition of Saturized a creative agency focused on transforming ideas into digital experiences. The acquisition further accelerates Devtech's organic growth of more than 60% YoY annual recurring revenue (ARR) and extends the company's global leadership position in empowering technology businesses to accelerate digital innovation. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"As every business transforms into a technology business, winners will be those that take a holistic digital innovation approach through a customer-centric lens-with business outcomes always in mind," said Milovan Milic, founder and CEO of Devtech. "We are thrilled that Saturized is now part of Devtech, as the company's proven capabilities in creating modern omni-channel user experiences and cutting-edge creative design complements our capabilities in holistic end-to-end digital innovation."

Saturized helps leading brands drive new sources of revenue and increase brand loyalty through digital user experience, brand strategy, visual and motion design, and virtual and mixed reality. During the last 15 years, the company has partnered with some of the world's most recognizable brands including Google, HBO, Coca-Cola, Toshiba, 20th Century Fox and others.

Commenting on the acquisition, Saturized's founders Goran Bajazetov and Zoran Usancevic said, "Creating world-class digital experiences that help businesses disrupt industries has been Saturized's mission since our inception 15 years ago. We are delighted that we are now part of Devtech, as we share the same passion and hunger for excellence and an inextricable alignment in our core values. Saturized's expertise in delivering exceptional UX and design for some of the world's leading brands, combined with Devtech's proven expertise in digital innovation, enables us to help our clients digitally transform and scale with user experience at the center."

The acquisition is the latest milestone reflecting Devtech's fast growth under Milovan's leadership. In addition to notable YoY revenue growth, the company is adding significant talent in core areas of expertise across Europe and the US to support a 50% growth in new customer engagements in the last 12 months. The acquisition of Saturized further extends the depth and breadth of Devtech's global team.

