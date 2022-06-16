Anzeige
16.06.2022 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (311/22)

Trading in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plcs paid subscription shares is to
cease. The last trading day is June 17, 2022. 

Short name:  BONES BTA 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017886005
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 257544   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Nordic
Certified Adviser. For further information, please call NCA Nordic Certified
Adviser AB on 070-551 67 29.
