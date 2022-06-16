Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (311/22)

Trading in BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plcs paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 17, 2022. Short name: BONES BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017886005 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 257544 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Nordic Certified Adviser. For further information, please call NCA Nordic Certified Adviser AB on 070-551 67 29.