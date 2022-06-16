Total Knee Replacement Market size worth $ 14.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rise in the geriatric populace, the rising pervasiveness of knee osteoarthritis, and an increase in the body mass levels of the younger population are some of the factors to lead the Total Knee Replacement Market growth.

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Total Knee Replacement Market" By Product Type (Primary Knee Replacement Systems, Revision Knee Replacement Systems), By Implant Type (Fixed-Bearing Implants, Mobile-Bearing Implants), By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty), By End-Use (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Total Knee Replacement Market size was valued at USD 8.33 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=141776

Browse in-depth TOC on "Total Knee Replacement Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Total Knee Replacement Market Overview

The Global Knee Replacement Market is significantly determined by the expanding geriatric populace leading to mature age sicknesses like joint inflammation, osteoporosis, and diabetes. As the medical industry is advancing, the diagnosis rates of illnesses have increased. Due to this rise in the rates, the adult population that is suffering from these illnesses are aware of their problems and hence have started opting for these replacement surgeries. This contributes to the growth of this market. The increase in the number of knee replacement medical procedures throughout the world is probably going to positively affect the market. As more and more individuals become aware of the technological trends like robot-assisted knee surgeries they start opting for these procedures and thus increasing the growth of this industry.

It also coaxes other market players to conduct research and development and come up with painless ways of performing surgeries. Surgeries like robot-assisted surgeries are promoting high efficiency and accuracy and hence reduce the rates of surgery failures. Also, rising innovative headways as innovative intrusive medical procedures alongside the presence of better embed materials are going to drive the development of the knee replacement market. Nonetheless, the significant expense of inserts and developing mindfulness for non-careful treatment techniques are probably going to hamper the development of the market.

Key Developments

In July 2020 , Corin a leading provider of a unique combination of clinically proven hip, knee, ankle, and shoulder solutions and world-leading technologies, received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the latest OMNIBotics software update 2.6. This will help them to use Unity Knee total knee implant system with the robotic-assisted procedure in the United States region.

, Corin a leading provider of a unique combination of clinically proven hip, knee, ankle, and shoulder solutions and world-leading technologies, received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the latest OMNIBotics software update 2.6. This will help them to use Unity Knee total knee implant system with the robotic-assisted procedure in region. In September 2019 , Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, a global leader in medical devices used to treat orthopedic trauma announced that DePuy Synthes is launching the ATTUNE Cementless Knee in a rotating platform option in select markets around the world. This will help the company to meet the demands of their active lifestyle today and into the future.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Zimmer Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Exactech Inc., Corin Group, Aesculap Implants Systems LLC, Medacta International, Allegra Orthopaedics Limited, and Kinamed, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Total Knee Replacement Market On the basis of Product Type, Implant Type, Procedure, End-Use, and Geography.

Total Knee Replacement Market, By Product Type

Primary Knee Replacement Systems



Revision Knee Replacement Systems



Partial Knee Replacement Systems

Total Knee Replacement Market, By Implant Type

Fixed-Bearing Implants



Mobile-Bearing Implants



Medial Pivot Implants



Others

Total Knee Replacement Market, By Procedure

Total Knee Arthroplasty



Partial Knee Arthroplasty



Revision Knee Arthroplasty

Total Knee Replacement Market, By End-Use

Hospitals



Orthopedic Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Total Knee Replacement Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Orthopedic Devices Market By Applications (Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices), By Product (Drill Guide, Guide Tubes, Implant Holder, Custom Clamps), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Joint Repair Devices In Sports Medicine Market By Product (Shoulder repair, Knee repair, Hip repair), By Application (Children, Adults, Senior Citizens), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Knee Cartilage Repair Market By Treatment Modality (Cell-Based, Cell-Free Composites), By Treatment-Type (Palliative, Intrinsic Repair Stimulus), By Site (Knee Cartilage Repair), By Application (Hyaline, Fibro Cartilage), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Unicompartmental Knee Prostheses Market By Product (Fixed-bearing, Mobile-bearing, Fixed Or Mobile-bearing), By Application (Primary Surgical, Revision Surgical), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Orthodontics Companies shaping smiles of individuals across the world

Visualize Total Knee Replacement Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg