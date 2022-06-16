Genians, the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, will be exhibiting at Infosecurity Europe in London, UK from 21 23 June 2022. Genians successfully introduced Genian ZTNA last week during RSAC 2022, continuing to provide the most practical approach to accelerating your zero trust initiatives while also solving core network access challenges in the evolving network environment.

During RSAC 2022, visitors indicated high interest in Genians' approach, which orchestrates the following technologies and services to deliver the most innovative ZTNA technology.

Comprehensive Network Observability using Device Platform Intelligence and Traffic Flow Analysis

Real-time Compliance and Risk Posture Measurement

Zero Trust Segmentation

Biometric (FIDO) Network Access Control

ARP, 802.1X (RADIUS), Cloud Gateway, Agent Enforcement

Actionable Compliance (PCI, HIPAA, NIST, ISO 27002)

Secure Remote Access Anytime, Anywhere

Application Visibility and Control

Security Service Edge (SSE) powered by Network Access Control

White-labeled SASE Solution for MSSP

With Genian ZTNA, you can seamlessly secure remote workers and devices, campus workers and devices, and cloud security groups alike without disturbing existing IT infrastructure. Most importantly, Genians can provide flexible deployment options to secure on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments at the most affordable pricing and subscription options.

Since 2005, Genians has successfully helped over 2,400 organizations around the world from Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to Fortune 500 establish their trusted path for secure access from endpoint to critical IT resources. Now, you too can be part of our successful journey. Seeing is believing. Come visit us to learn more (Booth C84) or visit www.genians.com to start a 30-day free trial right away. For existing customers, please contact your account manager to experience Genian ZTNA.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 2,400 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more.

