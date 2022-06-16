ELM Solutions' innovation, thought leadership and LegalVIEW database propelled the company to a total of six Globee awards

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions has been named Company of the Year, Legal by the 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, which bestowed the company with a Gold Globee in recognition of its achievements in bolstering product connectivity, expanding thought leadership and streamlining customer service. The award was one of six total Globees that ELM Solutions received, including a Grand Globee Award earned by nominees who accrue the most recognition across categories.

Accompanying the Company of the Year plaudit are three additional Gold Globee awards. Judges have named ELM Solutions the Most Innovative Company of the Year in honor of enhancements made to its Customer Support team that resulted in a significant increase to customer satisfaction levels. The company's thought leadership contributions to the legal industry have also been celebrated, with ELM Solutions' A Practical Guide to Creating a Legal Technology Roadmapgarnering gold-level recognition in the Best White Paper or Research Report category.

Additionally, a key benchmark for ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW database which crossed the threshold of $150 billion in invoices last year has been fêted with a Gold Globee in the Milestone of the Year category. Rounding out the company's slate of Golden Bridge plaudits is a silver-level award in the Best New Product or Service Awards category for the TyMetrix 360° Office Companion module, which allows users to access and manage matter-related emails, documents, and notes directly from Microsoft Office applications.

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes achievements in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, and customer programs in every major industry. This year's judging panel featured more than 100 experts operating in different businesses across the globe.

"In a dynamic legal industry, the needs of corporate law departments and their organizations are in a constant state of evolution," said Barry Ader, VP Product Management and Marketing, ELM Solutions. "I'm grateful to the judges for recognizing ELM Solutions' commitment to providing innovative technology, incisive thought leadership content and swift customer service that helps today's legal professionals keep pace with the state of change."

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The other legal solutions business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is CT Corporation.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company's award-winning products include Passport, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $150 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

