Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its subsequent bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market

16 June 2022

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Company") has issued a senior unsecured subsequent bond on 21 April 2022 on the Swedish and German bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 5.5 per cent per annum and matures 24 April 2023.

The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as soon as possible.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (https://www.multitude.com/).

This information is information that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16:00 CEST on 16 June 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Bernd Egger, CFO of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

+49 173 793 1235, bernd.egger@multitude.com

Maik Laske, Group Treasurer of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

+49 173 388 7612, maik.laske@multitude.com

