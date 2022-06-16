Data presented on human muscle, CNS and immune cells and associated disease models

Cells have been developed with the company's opti-ox TM precision cellular reprogramming technology

Creating human cells with consistency at scale for research, drug discovery and cell therapy is core to the company's mission.

bit.bio, a synthetic biology company working on developing and providing any human cell type at scale, will present development and characterisation data on glutamatergic neurons, skeletal myocytes, microglia and associated disease models at this year's International Society for Stem Cell Research Conference (ISSCR) today.

These precisely reprogrammed cell types are generated with the company's precision cellular reprogramming technology opti-oxTM that enables unlimited batches of any human cell to be manufactured consistently at scale. The company already has three cell products on the market for research and drug discovery. The presentations at ISSCR showcase the continuing expansion of the platform technology to create a wide portfolio of its ioCell products.

Poster presentations include:

Modelling neurodegeneration using a human isogenic system: a next generation approach to study Huntington's disease. Scalable human skeletal myocytes by opti-ox reprogramming of iPSCs for the study of muscle biology and disease modelling. Consistent generation of microglia from hiPSCs using opti-ox technology.

Dr Mark Kotter, CEO and Founder at bit.bio, said:

"bit.bio's cell reprogramming technology overcomes the bottlenecks of traditional stem cell differentiation and is able to provide consistent and highly defined human cells at scale. We are working towards a new generation of cell therapies that will be accessible for every patient everywhere. In addition, human cells and disease models play an important role for bridging the translation gap between animal models and cell lines used in basic research and human biology.

The data we present at ISSCR is another step forward in demonstrating that our technology platform is capable of delivering human cells with unique scale and consistency enabling research standardisation and large scale experimentation. I am excited to see how the scientific community will use our cells to develop the next generation of effective medicines."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows (all times are PDT):

Title: Modelling neurodegeneration using a human isogenic system: a next generation approach to study Huntington's disease.

Poster board number 384, Wednesday 15 June, 730pm

The first poster demonstrates the characterisation, validation and application of the pioneer product from bit.bio's new ioDisease Model portfolio ioGlutamatergic Neurons HTT50CAG/WT, a Huntington's disease model launched a few weeks ago. ioDisease Model cells are a range of precision reprogrammed human iPSC-derived cells which have specific disease-associated mutations, that can replicate human disease genotype in vitro andcan be matched to an isogenic wild type control.

Title: Consistent generation of microglia from hiPSCs using opti-ox technology.

Poster board number 509, Thursday 16 June, 3pm

The second poster shows exclusive new data about the generation of opti-ox powered microglia. Presented in the poster are key insights into the functionality and consistency of iPSC-derived microglia showing how these cells can be used to study neuroinflammation and neurodegenerative disorders. The development of microglia powered by opti-ox demonstrates the capabilities of opti-ox precision cellular reprogramming technology are effective at creating consistent batches of human cell type at scale.

Title: Scalable human skeletal myocytes by opti-ox reprogramming of iPSCs for the study of muscle biology and disease modelling.

Poster board number 348, Thursday 16 June, 4pm

The final poster to be presented focuses on ioSkeletal Myocytes, details the latest data for the second ioCells product that was launched in 2021, and showcases the development of an isogenic disease model of Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy.

bit.bio are located at booth 827 at ISSCR.

The posters will be presented across the ISSCR three day event

bit.bio will also have an innovation showcase presentation on Friday 17 June, 11:30am (PDT).

bit.bio combines the concepts of coding and biology to provide human cells for research, drug discovery and cell therapy, enabling a new generation of medicines.

This is possible with our precision cellular reprogramming technology, opti-ox a breakthrough gene engineering approach that enables unlimited batches of any human cell to be manufactured consistently at scale through direct reprogramming of stem cells.

Key facts

bit.bio was founded in 2016 by Dr Mark Kotter from his labs at the University of Cambridge after his discovery of the opti-ox technology.

It has raised over $150m in funding so far, has over 150 employees and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and San Francisco, US.

For more information visit bit.bio

