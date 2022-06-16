Sopra HR positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for HR Outsourcing Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading HR Outsourcing Services vendors

Sopra HR, with its comprehensive service for HR Outsourcing Service, receives strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Sopra HR as a 2022 SPARK leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global HR Outsourcing Services market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: HR Outsourcing Services includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading HR Outsourcing Services vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"Sopra HR, with its comprehensive service for HR Outsourcing Services, has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the SPARK leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the HR Outsourcing Services market," according to Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Sopra HR provides subject matter expertise, integrated end-to-end HR management capability, robust interoperability capabilities (API), flexible open architecture and ready-to-use key features and configurations. With its robust service capabilities and compelling strategy, Sopra HR is well-positioned to expand its share in the global HR Outsourcing Service market," adds Pallavi.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Quadrant as one of the leading providers in the HR outsourcing market. Sopra HR helps Human Resources departments face change, with digital solutions and services tailored to the challenges of tomorrow's workplace," comments Stéphane Papin, Deputy Managing Director of Sopra HR.

About Sopra HR

Sopra HR Software, a leading provider of payroll and HR solutions and services, meets the challenges of Human Resources departments of medium and large sized organizations, from public and private sectors. An expert in Payroll, Talent Management and HR management, locally and internationally, Sopra HR fosters co-innovation and focuses on HR performance and an optimum employee experience. Sopra HR helps its customers ensure a successful digital transformation to HR 3.0.

Sopra HR, a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria group, provides solutions to over 900 customers in more than 54 countries in on-premises or cloud services mode. Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software, helps its customers with their digital transformation. With over 47,000 employees in more than 25 countries, Sopra Steria achieved revenues of €4.7 billion in 2021.

For more information, see: www.soprahr.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

