YANGAROO and Clearcast aim to drive significant efficiencies and cost savings for advertisers requiring TV Clearance, production, and delivery of TV advertising throughout North America and the United Kingdom

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("YANGAROO"), a software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, and Clearcast Ltd. ("Clearcast"), based in London, and owned by leading UK broadcasters ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Warner Media, today announce a new strategic alliance. YANGAROO and Clearcast have aligned services to provide a streamlined and efficient solution for advertisers to manage their TV advertising destined for international markets throughout North America and the UK.

"We believe this is a significant benefit to both organizations' clients, who need to manage country specific TV industry requirements and logistics for advertising across our respective markets," said Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of YANGAROO. "Advertisers requiring TV clearance approval, production services, and delivery to the TV broadcasters in either region should now receive a more streamlined workflow with cost savings using our combined offering."

Within the UK market, Clearcast launched 'Clearcast Delivery', a service providing an optional delivery choice in the UK market. The service offers advertisers a streamlined and efficient way to deliver TV advertising and subtitling to the TV broadcasters across the UK.

"With the market transforming to a more agile, digital and global footprint, YANGAROO and Clearcast Delivery both offer domestic and international advertisers a simple single access service, providing the necessary local services of organizing TV clearance and deliveries, all at local rates. For Clearcast Delivery, we're excited to now offer our clients competitive rates for international TV Clearance and deliveries across the North American and LatAm markets" said David Joel, Commercial and Operations Director, Clearcast.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is the leader in cloud-based workflow management for the advertising and entertainment industries. YANGAROO's patented DMDS is a modern, secure platform that connects creative campaigns to local, national, and cable TV broadcasters, and radio broadcasters, using a full suite of compliance, verification, and measurement tools.

YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under (OTC Pink: YOOIF) and has offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.



About Clearcast

Clearcast is a UK based organization owned by the four major UK broadcasters ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Warner Media. It's best known for pre-approving most British tv advertising but also offers the ad industry a range of other helpful services. . It recently launched Clearcast Delivery, a new service offering a cost-effective alternative ad delivery and subtitling capability to UK advertisers.

# # #

Forward-Looking Statements

# # #

