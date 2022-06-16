Websites built by Durable Digital and Emergent Software named two of the best solutions built over the last year with Umbraco's flexible, easy-to-use and open-source content management system (CMS)

Umbraco this week presented two U.S. web development agencies with Umbraco Awards, which honor the best solutions built over the last year with Umbraco's flexible, user-friendly and open-source content management system (CMS). At the company's annual Codegarden conference in Denmark this week, Durable Digital, with US offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., won Best Design for its National Police Funding Database, and Emergent Software, based in Edina, Minnesota, won Best Editing Experience for the rebuild of the Kalahari Resorts website.

The two U.S. honorees and eight other winners honored this week are among more than 800,000 websites worldwide that run live on Umbraco CMS, Umbraco Cloud and Umbraco Heartcore. Digital marketing agencies and companies choose Umbraco for its fully functional, enterprise-capable solution that:

Provides unlimited functionality, flexibility and customization without expensive licensing fees

Enables the design and workflow the clients want

Extends functionality with a composable digital experience platform (DXP) that seamlessly integrates with "best of breed" third-party applications such as customer relationship management (CRM) and e-commerce.

"As these honorees show, digital agencies and the like continue to build highly impressive sites that exemplify what Umbraco stands for: outstanding design and excellent editing experiences with easy third-party integration capabilities that give companies exactly what they want from their site," said Martin Wülser Larsen, CMO, Umbraco. "We were blown away by all of the nominations, but the winners clearly demonstrated this year's 'best of the best.' We look forward to seeing next year's round of websites built with our powerful CMS."

U.S. Agencies Among 11 Global Winners

According to expert judges, Durable Digital deserved Best Design because "Data can be boring, but this site presents a stunning amount of data clearly, quickly, and beautifully. The navigation is intuitive and getting to the information you are looking for is surprisingly easy."

Emergent Software won Best Editing Experience and received the following praise from the jury: "Great use of multi-location and on-screen editing to create a user-friendly editor experience. This site gives the editors full control over components on the page with easily customizable areas that you can preview as they are created. The customizable e-commerce section gives authors finely tuned options for each location and full control over each product."

Other award-winners in each category are:

Best Cloud : GORM Agency (Denmark) for building a multi-site solution for one of Denmark's biggest construction companies, the PIHL Group.

: GORM Agency (Denmark) for building a multi-site solution for one of Denmark's biggest construction companies, the PIHL Group. Best Custom : Bump Digital Granite Digital (UK) for the Irish Farmers Journal's Farmers Market website.

: Bump Digital Granite Digital (UK) for the Irish Farmers Journal's Farmers Market website. Best Education Sector : Dwarf (Denmark) for the LEGO Foundation's Learning Through Play Content Hub.

: Dwarf (Denmark) for the LEGO Foundation's Learning Through Play Content Hub. Best Healthcare : Vettvangur (Iceland) for the Directorate of Health Reykjavik Health Care Centers website.

: Vettvangur (Iceland) for the Directorate of Health Reykjavik Health Care Centers website. Best Professional Services : Bluegrass Digital (UK) for the Petrofac Corporate Website

: Bluegrass Digital (UK) for the Petrofac Corporate Website Best Public Sector : Jaywing (UK) for Marketing Sheffield Sheffield City Council's Welcome To Sheffield website

: Jaywing (UK) for Marketing Sheffield Sheffield City Council's Welcome To Sheffield website Best Certified : Pixelbuilders (UK) for the AG Barr PLC Corporate website

: Pixelbuilders (UK) for the AG Barr PLC Corporate website Best Gold : DEPT (The Netherlands) for the Mauritshuis Museum website

: DEPT (The Netherlands) for the Mauritshuis Museum website Jury's Choice: true digital (UK) for creating Aardman.com, where B2B meets "wonk," a term Aardman uses to refer to its slightly off-kilter boxes and borders

About Umbraco

Umbraco was founded in 2003 with the vision of making the complex simpler. The Danish company offers a flexible, user-friendly content management system at the core of its composable digital experience platform (DXP). A leader in open-source tools and server applications, its success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Umbraco has 100+ employees, is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.

