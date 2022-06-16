Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer named one of America's best employers for diversity by Forbes for 5th straight year

Survey rates organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity.

June 16, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, has been recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022." In collaboration with market research firm, Statista, Forbes identified the Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey of over 60,000 Americans working for businesses with more than 1,000 employees.

"Bringing the best of Wolters Kluwer to customers, communities, and other key stakeholders requires a highly engaged and talented workforce that represents the diversity of those we serve and the communities where we live and work," says Jessica Economos, Vice President for Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion. "Ranking on Forbes list for the fifth year in a row demonstrates the great strides we continue to make in our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging."

Those surveyed by Forbes were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also feature the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives and diversity among the board and executives.

The Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 recognition is the latest diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging accoladefor Wolters Kluwer. The company was recognized in Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2018-2022, as a European Diversity Leader by the Financial Times, as Best Practice Leader by European Women on Boards Gender Equality Index, Equileap's Gender Equality in Europe and in the Dutch Female Board Index.

