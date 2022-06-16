Anzeige
FIGEAC AERO: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASED RESERVED TO TIKEHAU ACE CAPITAL TOTALLING EUR 53.5 MILLION (SHARE PREMIUM INCLUDED)

  • Capital increase totalling €53.5 million reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires, a Tikehau Ace Capital affiliate, following the Commercial Court of Toulouse's approval on June 9th, 2022 of the conciliation procedure agreed with the creditor banks;
  • All the transactions involved in the Company's financial restructuring plan are expected to be completed on June 20th, 2022.

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA) (the "Company"), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreed financial restructuring plan announced on April 5th, 2022 and following the Commercial Court of Toulouse's approval of the conciliation procedure in a ruling issued on June 9th, 2022, it will be implementing a capital increase without preferential subscription rights reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires, a Tikehau Ace Capital affiliate, totalling €53,499,997.60 share premium included (of which a nominal value of €1,146,428.52 and a share premium of €52,353,569.08) by issuing 9,553,571 new shares at a unit price of €5.60, of which a par value of €0.12 and a share premium of €5.48 per share. It is reminded that the capital increase reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires, a Tikehau Ace Capital affiliate, was the subject of a recovery prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets regulator) on May 10th, 2022 under number 22-140.

The settlement-delivery of the 9,553,571 new shares issued for the purpose of the capital increase reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires and the sale of 803,572 existing shares in the Company by Mr Jean-Claude Maillard to Ace Aéro Partenaires will take place concurrently on June 20th, 2022, the date on which all the transactions involved in the Company's financial restructuring plan will be completed, also including the effective application of the terms and conditions governing the ORNANEs (bonds redeemable into cash and/or new and/or existing shares) as amended, the partial redemption of 777,605 ORNANEs as announced by the Company on May 9th, 2022 for a total nominal amount of €20 million, the bond issue reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires for a nominal amount of €10 million, the effective application of the agreed rescheduling of the Company's main bank loans up to 2028, and the provision of a €66 million "PGE Aéro" (state-guaranteed loan allocated to aerospace firms).

Subsequent to the capital increase reserved to Ace Aéro Partenaires and the sale of existing shares in the Company by Mr Jean-Claude Maillard to Ace Aéro Partenaires, the Company's ownership structure will be as follows:

ShareholdersBefore Ace Aéro Partenaires' entry
into the share capital		After Ace Aéro Partenaires' entry
into the share capital
Share capitalShare capital (%)Voting rightsVoting rights (%)Share capitalShare capital (%)Voting rightsVoting rights (%)
SC MAILLARD ET FILS12,496,00039.25%24,992,00045.14%12,496,00030.19%24,992,00038.98%
J.C. MAILLARD11,498,49236.11%22,895,15441.35%10,694,92025.84%21,288,01033.20%
Maillard family
sub-total		23,994,49275.36%47,887,15486.49%23,190,92056.03%46,280,01072.18%
Ace Aéro Partenaires 10,357,14325.02%10,357,14316.15%
Concerted agreement between the Maillard family and Ace Aéro Partenaires 33,548,06381.05%56,637,15388.33%
Employees70,7120.22%141,2290.26%70,7120.17%141,2290.22%
Other registered shares154,8900.49%284,4020.51%154,8900.37%284,4020.44%
Treasury shares562,6081.77%00.00%562,6081.36%00.00%
Free float7,056,77122.16%7,056,77112.74%7,056,77117.05%7,056,77111.01%
Total31,839,473100.00%55,369,556100.00%41,393,044100.00%64,119,555100.00%


The Company has asked Euronext to halt the trading of its ordinary shares (FR0011665280), effective from today's market closing until further communication is released.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €204.6 million in the year to 31st March 2021.

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Camille Traineau
Corporate Development Director
Institutional Relations / IR
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 61 90 / camille.traineau@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr


DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements about FIGEAC AÉRO, in particular forward-looking statements relating to FIGEAC AÉRO's ability to implement its operational optimisation plan and the impact of this plan on FIGEAC AÉRO's ability to limit the impact of the significant decline in activity related to the Covid-19 crisis on the Group's profitability. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "hope", "should", "objective" and other similar terms or expressions, is intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its projections are based on current reasonable assumptions and expectations of its management, these forward-looking statements may be affected by a number of known or unknown hazards and uncertainties, which could result in results materially different from those described, induced or anticipated, expressly or implicitly, in such forward-looking statements. These hazards and uncertainties include, in particular, aircraft production rates emanating from manufacturers. In addition, while the Company's results, performance, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they are not predictive of future results or developments. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this document is published. Subject to applicable regulations, the Company makes no commitment to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of FIGEAC AÉRO.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2mcYsaYYW2Yy5qfl5Vua2RqbGxpmJaXaWiZnGlqaZycbZplyW9mmMmcZnBmlWhu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75038-figeac-aero-cp-du-16-juin-2022-vdef-uk.pdf

