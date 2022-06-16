Best Places to Work: Comdata awarded the Best Place to Work Certification in Albania for third consecutive year

TIRANA, Albania, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comdata Albania, an affiliate of the leading global service provider in Customer Interaction and Process Management, has been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Albania for 2022. The company certification was based on the assessment results in which 88% of employees called Comdata a great employer, compared to a local benchmark of 72% for a typical BPO organization in Albania. This achievement is a testament to Comdata's consistent focus on employee growth, well-being, and culture of diversity, equality and inclusion and it acts as the foundation for how the company operates and contributes to a culture of creativity and respect for all.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Marco Besso, Business Unit Director & Country Manager for Comdata Albania, he said "We are very happy and honored to receive, for the 3rd year in a row, the Best Place to Work certification! This is an award given, in the first place, by our employees, as a recognition to our daily efforts of making Comdata Albania a great workplace, in all senses. Of course, we will not stop here, we will continue in our endeavor and our promise to offer, in Albania, one of the best places to work for, also in the years to come, and that also our customers will be proud and glad to work with our young and awesome team."

Fabio Coi, Head of HR Albania, Romania and Global Clients Division commented on this achievement "Since Comdata entered the Albanian market, some few years ago, the main goal of the company was offering one of the highest working standards in the market, either being in the office or working from home. This is the third consecutive year we receive the Best Place to work certification, and, year after year, the employee satisfaction level is increasing, a recognition that fuels our daily work in continuing to offer our team members one of the healthiest organizational cultures in Albania."

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Albania, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.