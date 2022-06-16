ViewSonic's New X1 & X2 LED Projectors Easily Turn the Home into an Entertainment Space

Simple Yet Powerful Home Cinema Solutions with Immersive Audiovisuals

BREA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches its new X1 and X2 high brightness LED projectors for home cinema enthusiasts. The projectors offer an immediate entertainment experience and flexible options for installation. Featuring 3rd generation LED technology, these projectors deliver brighter and more vivid visuals with 30,000-hour long lifespans. With built-in Harman Kardon speakers, they are perfect for home screenings of movies, live sports, and for playing video games.

"As an innovator and leader in LED technology, we are elevating the home entertainment experience with our new LED projector solutions. With enhanced brightness of 3,100 LED Lumens, the X1 and X2 not only deliver brighter and clearer images in any environment but offer more eco-friendliness compared to lamp-based projectors," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Without complicated installation and setup required, these projectors offer immersive audiovisuals on a big screen at any time."

Building an Entertainment Hub Effortlessly

The latest X1 and X2 LED projectors are designed for all kinds of home entertainment spaces. For living rooms or recreational spaces, the X1 model can be mounted on the ceiling to better utilize the area; and, for smaller rooms, the short-throw X2 can sit on a tabletop, projecting a 100" large screen from just 1.53m away.

The X1 is equipped with a lens shift control knob for users to vertically adjust the image, all without needing to move the projector. Additionally, with a 1.3x optical zoom lens, it provides flexibility when mounting the projector on the ceiling. Users can choose a setup location within a range to get a large image that doesn't interfere with existing interior designs, such as hanging lights or support beams.

These features are complemented with 3,100 LED Lumens of brightness and 125% Rec. 709 color wide color gamut, both projectors deliver bright and true-to-life visuals in Full HD resolution that are unaffected by ambient light. These visual solutions are combined with quality audio from dual Harman Kardon speakers, truly turning the room into an immersive entertainment space at home.

Instant Enjoyment for Immersive Cinema Experience

The X1 and X2 projectors provide a simple and intuitive setup to enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of one's own home. Featuring H/V keystone, 4 corner adjustment, and auto keystone, both projectors can provide perfectly-shaped images from the top and side views.

Whether you are screen mirroring a movie via embedded Wi-Fi connectivity or connecting a gaming console via a USB-C port, the projectors offer a large array of options for entertainment.

Additionally, its Bluetooth connectivity allows more flexible audio options. For instance, users can connect the projector to wireless headsets to enjoy immersive audio - without disturbing the people in the vicinity. Likewise, the projector's speakers can be connected to a smartphone, essentially functioning as a sound system, bringing more options for enjoyment to homes.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

