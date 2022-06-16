Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Adamant Global Holdings (CSE: ADMT) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Adamant") announces 318.511USD of revenue on its financial statements for the first quarter ended on March 31th 2022. All the audited statements can be access on the SEDAR website.

In a context of market inflation, the management is taking all corrective measures to confirm financial objectives for 2022. First quarter of the year showed an improvement compared to Q1 2021 -which had no revenue due to its dormant statements-, and to Q4 -which registered 275.833USD- thanks to the relaunch of the telecom division (Oktacom Inc).

The reactivation of the wholesale business has been the key to achieve this numbers. Andrea Pagani, Adamant's CEO, expresses the following:

"Dear shareholders:

I'm taking with enthusiasm all the challenges that we have had. Our goal is very clear: we want our digital divisions to be important players in their respective sectors. In this first quarter, Adamant has delivered a solid performance with significant revenue, and this allows us to confirm that we're on track to achieve our 2022 targets. The results obtained also demonstrate management's ability to grow in the telecommunications market, and represent a strong foundation for this year and longer term.

We are glad to communicate the revenue that we have had during 2022 Q1. This translates in 318.511USD. All this wouldn't be possible without Oktacom and our agreements with telecom carriers (fixed and mobile). When we look at the numbers that we have this year, we are confident that we are going in the right direction.

Our strategy is very clear and our goals are:

Develop the fintech business by leveraging through our telecom business. Strengthen the group by acquiring companies that will help increase and consolidate our financials and market capitalization.

We have two defined companies with excellent synergy (Oktacom and Brilliance); the telecom division will drive the distribution and the growth of the fintech sector.

We are working non-stop to deliver the Upco Pay application and our intention is to deliver a product with the minimum risk to our investors in the market.

This strategy will invoke a three-phase approach as follows:

Leverage core business capabilities and assets (Wholesale Telecom). Reinforce the core business by expanding into related areas (Voice and Data). Continue adding value to customers though extended offerings (OTT and UpcoPay).

Adamant is stronger than ever, and part of our objectives are to reduce costs. We value the money that every shareholder has put in this company.

I also want to reaffirm that Upco Pay is more alive than ever and that all our work is being done behind the scenes, in order to present a successful product.

On behalf of the board,"

Andrea Pagani, Adamant's CEO

About ADAMANT

ADAMANT Global Holding is the owner of Oktacom Inc, a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business; and Brilliance LTD, a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce.

Brilliance has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, like SKYPE and WhatsApp.



