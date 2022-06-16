Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(the "Company" FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces the successful publication of the patent on "Physical Characterization of Telomeres" (PCT).

The patent was granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in June 2022. With this patent, Genomic Vision has been actively building its inventive portfolio focused on bringing the new dimension and utilization of the company's molecular combing technology into the field of age-related diseases and cancer onsets.

What are Telomeres?

Telomeres are the protective caps at the ends of all the chromosomes in human body. Each time a cell divides, the telomeres become slightly shorter. Eventually, a time comes when the telomere become so short that the cells cannot divide and thus, die. Based on this phenomenon, identification of telomere shortening, or loss has opened a vast domain of biological and chronological age-related disease which can lead to breakthrough for medicine in addressing chronic diseases and improving longevity/ lifespan.

What are the applications of the PCT patent?

With this invention, Genomic Vision technology can not only be used to detect the physical telomere lengths of DNA but can also identify regions within the genome close to telomere or elsewhere to co-relate diseases or biomarkers where telomere shortening, or loss identification is crucial.

With the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based module, PCT applications will lead to automatic detection and archive data for development of internal data bank.

Based on the PCT patent, the global strategy of Genomic Vision is to provide end to end bio-analytical tools for:

Age-related diseases;

Lifestyle based solutions;

Genome-wide telomere lengths profiling;

Biomarker for specific chromosome linked diseases;

Early prognosis of diseases;.

In Q3 2021, Genomic Vision already launched its TeloSizer service, an innovative tool that physically measures telomere size and distribution to uncover the link between telomere length and disease onset and severity. The new patent brings essential additional new insights for determining how telomere length can serve among other things, as a potential biomarker in medicine.

Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision, stated: "We are proud to have obtained this patent, which allows us to further protect our technology in various domains of application. The intellectual property policy is an integral part of our development strategy and I would like to thank our IP team for this achievement."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

