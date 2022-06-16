Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report and mineral resource estimate titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Mineral Resources for the Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" effective April 28, 2022, and dated June 16, 2022 (the "Technical Report") for the Tonopah West silver-gold deposit. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its May 2, 2022 news release announcing the mineral resource estimate. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the May 2, 2022 news release.

The Technical Report is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Anchored by a seasoned Board, Blackrock is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

